Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.