First Baptist Church of Greensburg to host parenting expert

GREENSBURG – First Baptist Church of Greensburg, 209 W. Washington Street, brings to the community nationally known author, syndicated columnist, and family psychologist John Rosemond from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019.
Rosemond is known for his sound advice and relaxed style and is one of America’s busiest and most popular public speakers.
Rosemond will be speaking on “Parenting with Love and Leadership.”
“Parenting with Love and Leadership” is a humorous, yet thought-provoking seminar, where family psychologist Rosemond describes the contemporary parenting conundrum in clear, compelling terms and then describes a practical, tested solution using what children need adults to provide to them: Love and Leadership.
Using compelling real-life anecdote, Rosemond teaches parents how to motivate maximum child compliance, no matter the setting, through the proper use of what he calls “leadership speech.” And when consequences are necessary, Rosemond teaches creative approaches that get the job done!
Rosemond has authored over 18 books on parenting, family life, and faith, including his recently released “Getting to Heaven.” He has been writing a nationally syndicated parenting column for over 35 years that appears in over 200 newspapers.
Some of Rosemond’s books include: “The Well-Behaved Child, “Making the Terrible Twos Terrific,” and “Teen Proofing.” Rosemond’s common-sense advice has gained much credibility with today’s parents who are sick of techniques and methods that don’t work.
We could all use a little advice on raising children, said Pastor Greg Redd of First Baptist.
Tickets for this event are $12 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/jrosemond.
For more information, please contact Greg Redd at gredd@fbgreensburg.org.
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.