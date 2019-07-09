GREENSBURG – The Rotary Club of Greensburg #3437, in Rotary International District #6580, recently held a changing of the guard as 2018/19 President Jeff Emsweller inducted and passed the gavel to 2019/20 President Lora Williams.
Williams will lead the Greensburg Club through its Centennial year as an organization in Greensburg. A Centennial celebration will be held May 16, 2020, and will include Rotary International President Mark Daniel Maloney, a special honor for the Greensburg Rotary Club.
In his end of the year speech, Emsweller thanked all Rotarians for standing true to the motto, “Service Above Self,” in all that was accomplished in 2018/19.
Those accomplishments included a fundraising Euchre Tournament effort that continues to pay for bus transportation to Terre Haute for Decatur County Special Olympics athletes. The local club also parked cars at the Power of the Past, assisted with bell ringing for the Greensburg Daily News Cheer Fund, conducted roadside cleanup along Ind. 46 east of Greensburg, provided a Rotary Educator of the Year Award, and awarded two citizens with the honor of a Paul Harris Fellow Award, among other events.
Emsweller then presented the Jack Hurst Rotarian of the Year Award to Linda Simmons, who serves as the treasurer for the Greensburg Rotary Club. The award is presented in honor of Jack Hurst, a longtime Greensburg Rotarian who was dedicated to Rotary Club activities and believed in the concept of regular attendance as it enhanced the effectiveness of the club.
Jack maintained perfect attendance through his entire membership years until failing health slowed him down in his 90s. To be named a Jack Hurst Rotarian of the Year is truly an honor, and Linda Simmons earned that honor by stepping up when the call went out for a club treasurer.
At her first official meeting as president, Lora Williams had the pleasure of inducting Mandee Miley as Greensburg’s newest Rotarian. Mandee is the Director of Operations for The Studebaker Studio in Greensburg. She was sponsored by Rotarian Steve Freeman.
The Rotary Club of Greensburg #3437 meets at noon Mondays in Classroom D at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
For more information, visit the club website (www.Greensburg-rotary.org) or "Greensburg Rotary Club #3437 District 6580" on Facebook.
– Information provided
