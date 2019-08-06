HELPING HAND

Photo provided | OSL representatives recently stopped by Greensburg Elementary School to deliver school supplies. OSL Social Committee and OSL Human Resources held a two week school supply drive. OSL associates donated three boxes full of pencils, folders, scissors, markers, crayons, notebooks, and Kleenex to help supplement the back to school rush. Pictured (left to right) are Greensburg Elementary Principal Holdsworth, HR Manager Jennifer McCalvin, Danielle French of the OSL Social Committee, Bobbie Carpenter and Shirley Clemons of the HR Team.
