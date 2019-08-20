Attention, Homemakers! There are several events coming up.
Sept. 13 is Madison District Day at Hope Monrovian Church.
Sept. 25 and 26 is Madison District Retreat at Camp Higher Ground, and then Oct. 15 is our annual Achievement Night at First Baptist Church. Please put these dates on your calendar. If you need more information, contact the Extension office. Also, all our events are open to everyone, even if you are not an Extension Homemaker. These are good times to come to one of our events and maybe you would like to join our organization.
Also, remember to turn your merit points in to Bonita by Aug. 31.
I hope everyone is enjoying the end of summer even though we sure could use some rain. It seems my flowers are always needing watering.
Here are a few recipes you may want to try. I am always looking for something new.
Chunky Blue Cheese Dip
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/3 c. sour cream
Salt and pepper to taste
1 c. crumbled blue cheese
1/3 c. fresh chopped chives
Toasted pecans optional
Beat the first four ingredients until blended. Gently stir in blue cheese and chives. Sprinkle with pecans and serve with fresh apple or pear slices.
Garden Vegetable Spread
1 8-oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. finely chopped cucumber
1 carrot shredded
1 green onion, chopped
1 t. lemon juice
1/2 t. dill weed
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Chill before serving. Can be used as a sandwich spread or a dip for fresh vegetables.
Saucy Zucchini and Tomatoes
2 T. bacon drippings
1 onion sliced
1 c. chopped tomatoes
1/2 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
3 zucchini, sliced 1-inch thick
Heat drippings over medium heat in a skillet. Add onion; saute until translucent. Add tomatoes, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Simmer for five minutes. Add zucchini; cover and simmer until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf before serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Spicy Carrot French Fries
2 lbs. carrots peeled and cut into matchsticks
4 T. olive oil
1 T. seasoned salt
2 t. cumin
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. pepper
Ranch salad dressing
Place carrots in a plastic bag. Sprinkle with oil and seasonings; toss to coat. Drizzle 1 T. oil over a baking sheet; place carrots in a single layer on sheet. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes or until carrots are golden. Serve with salad dressing for dipping. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Creamy Corn
! pkg. (4.3) oz. quick-cooking noodles and butter herb sauce mix
1 can cream style corn
2 oz. processed cheese, cubed
Prepare mix according to pkg. directions. When noodles are tender, stir in corn and cheese; cook until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Harvest Ham Skillet
1 T. brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
2/3 c. apple juice
1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 fully cooked ham slice (about 1 1/2 lb. and 1 inch thick) quartered
1 T. butter
1 medium apple, peeled and diced
1/4 c. dried cranberries
2 green onions, chopped
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir in apple juice, mustard and lemon juice. In a large skillet, brown the ham slice on both sides in butter. Remove and set aside. Add apples, cranberries and onions to skillet; cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until apples are tender. Stir in apple juice mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened. Return ham to skillet and heat through. Makes 4 servings.
Chicken with Fruit Stuffing
1 can (15-1/4 oz. can sliced peaches
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, about 4 oz. each
1 T. oil
2 T. butter
1 T. brown sugar
1T. cider vinegar
1/4 tsp. ground allspice
3 c. instant chicken-flavored stuffing mix
Drain peaches, reserving juice; set the peaches aside. Add enough water to juice to measure 1 cup; set aside. In a large skillet, brown chicken on both sides in oil. Gradually stir in peach juice mixture, butter, brown sugar, vinegar and allspice. Bring to boil; Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in stuffing mix and peaches. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Makes 4 servings.
