We hope everyone is staying safe these days. We have several events being canceled. The Aug. 3 council meeting is canceled as well as the fall district day in September.
We will be not be having our Fall Achievement Day, but there is hope. The clubs are meeting in their small groups and we are having the Fall Retreat, but it will be only one day and will be held at the Greensburg City Hall on Sept. 23.
To make reservations and other details, call Marilyn Davis at 812-614-1902. We need 30 reservations to have the retreat so don't wait to get your reservations.
Also we still someone to volunteer to be the County Secretary of the Extension Homemakers. I know there are many qualified members. Just give the office or Marilyn a call.
Now I am back to canning or freezing. I know people read our column. Last week, my neighbor called me and said I didn't know you did not have a garden this year. She said I have plenty of zucchini, squash, and cucumbers. So of course they brought me some. It is nice to have neighbors like that. I am sure I would have done the same for her.
Here are few recipes for canning and freezing:
To Freeze Sweet Corn
8 c. corn (raw)
1 1/2 to 2 c, water
2 T. salt
1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. butter
Mix and heat until it changes color, then cool and freeze.
Sweet Dill Pickles
Syrup
1 qt. water
1 pt. vinegar
1/4 c. salt
4 c. sugar
for each qt. jar put in 2 bunches of dill and 2 or 3 cloves of garlic, then fill with sliced cucumbers. Mix syrup ingredients, bring to a boil and pour over pickles. Fill the jars, put on lids. Set jars in boiling water and bring to a boil for 10 min. to seal. Makes 4 to 6 quarts.
Red Beets
2 c. sugar
2 c. vinegar
2 c. water
1 tsp. whole allspice
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. whole cloves
1 gal beets cooked and sliced
salt
Boil top ingredients together with spices in a cloth bag and pour over beets. Let stand overnight. Simmer 15 min. Pact in jars and seal. Put in boiling water bath 15 min to seal.
Easy Freezer Pickles
16 c. thinly sliced cucumbers
1 c. thinly sliced onions
3 T. salt
2 c. vinegar
4 c. sugar
1 tsp. celery seed
1 tsp. tumeric
1/2 tsp. powdered alum
1 tsp. whole mustard seed
Put cucumbers and onions in salt water and let set for 3 hours. Drain well. Combine the remaining ingredients and let set 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Pour the syrup over the cucumbers and refrigerate for several days. Put in containers and freeze. Crispy and delicious
Beet Jelly
2 1/3 c. beet juice
1/3 c. lemon juice
1 pkg. Sure jell
4 1/2 c. sugar
1/3 c. raspberry jello
Mix beet juice, lemon juice and sure jell; bring to a boil. Add sugar, stir well and bring to a full rolling boil for 5 min. Add jello and put in jars and seal. Put in boiling water bath for 10 min.
