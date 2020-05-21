INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College has announced its plan for Fall semester classes that will begin on Monday, August 24. The state’s community college will invite students back onto campuses throughout Indiana for face-to-face courses while continuing to offer virtual and online opportunities. The focus for the College will continue to be on flexibility and safety for students, employees, and its communities. Should new guidelines from the Governor or federal regulations be released prior to the August start date then adjustments will be made accordingly.
Ivy Tech is offering its summer semester courses, which begin June 8, virtually and online with the exception of some small labs that may be offered later this summer.
“Ivy Tech looks forward to students being able to return to campus and take that next step to prepare for a high-wage, high-value career,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “We are carefully balancing our plan to have a focus on safety and flexibility. Our teams continually monitor the recommendations provided by the state of Indiana and federal guidelines. Ultimately, our students’ success is the goal, while providing them the safest, most accommodating learning environment.”
Starting in August, classes will be offered in-person, online, and with hybrid options. The College has built out a robust schedule of classes that will allow students maximum flexibility including both 8- and 16-week terms.
“Thanks to the commitment and innovation of our faculty and staff, the current situation we are all living in, has allowed us to rethink how we deliver higher education,” Ivy Tech Provost Kara Monroe said. “The ‘new normal’ in August will allow students to be in charge of their learning environment. Students will have options, possibly even week-to-week, if they will attend their class online, virtually, or in-person, as their health and safety requirements could fluctuate.”
Ivy Tech is taking all of the necessary steps to ensure a deep cleaning of all buildings takes place prior to the start of classes and ongoing. Preventive protocols to reduce risk of transmission will also be implemented across campuses. Further details will be shared with students, faculty, and staff leading up to campuses reopening in August.
“Ivy Tech recognizes many families are experiencing uncertainty about what the residential college experience may look like for students. I certainly encourage all students to continue on their educational journey, regardless of the college or university they attend. Instead of considering a ‘gap year’ more students should consider a ‘visiting year’ with the community college,” Ellspermann said. “Ivy Tech’s affordable tuition, guaranteed transfer to Indiana four-year partners, and personalized instruction make the community college the perfect place to take classes. Transfer is one of the important roles the community college plays to serve Indiana’s thousands of bachelor degree seeking students.”
