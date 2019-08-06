The Laurel Highlands High School class of 1979 will hold its 40 year reunion at the sight of its original prom, the historic Summit Inn, from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24.
Classmates from the years 1977, 1978, 1980, and 1981 are also invited to attend.
The event is being co-chaired by J. Scot Franklin and Beverly Georgiana and includes a gourmet buffet including prime rib, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and dance. Also, a morning golf outing at the Summit Golf course hosted by Hopwood resident Tony Hanula is available for any interested golfers.
For ticket information, send your email address to lhclassof1979@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook event page link at www.facebook.com/events/790402174648787/?ti=cl.
You may also call Scot Franklin (615-239-9527) or Beverly Georgiana (724-777-5436) for more information.
