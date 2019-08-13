RUSHVILLE – On Aug. 7, 2019, the National Retired and Active Federal Employees (NARFE) Association held its monthly meeting.
This chapter holds monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month (excluding January and February). The meetings are held at the Elks Lodge in Rushville.
Discussions at the meetings include national and state decisions that affect federal employees, both active and retired. Following the meeting is an optional lunch.
Geneva Greenlee, Indiana Federation Area 3 Vice-President, was present. She brought news from the state level of NARFE.
Any federal employee, active or retired, is welcome to attend a meeting to meet their fellow federal employees.
Contact information is 765-629-2720 or 812-932-1202.
– Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.