RUSHVILLE – As this unique school year wraps up, RCHS Principal Rob Hadley and other members of Rush County Schools have posted shout-outs to Rush County students via social media. Below are some of the announcements honoring RCHS students.

  • INTAT Precision, Inc. is pleased to announce their scholarship winners for the class of 2020. Congratulations to Hannah Hadley and James Hayden Walls.
  • Congratulations STATE CHAMPION Levi Marlatt. First place proficiency in the area of Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication.
  • Congratulations to Ellen Williams, Katie Yeend and Dani Cameron for earning their school certification for veterinary assisting during E-Learning. More than 25 hours of intense online courses completed.
  • Congratulations to RCHS public speakers in the District 9 Leadership Contests. Results included Mallory Angle (Discovery Creed) – first place; Isabella Rogers (Fresh. Extemp) – first place; Sophia Dora (Discovery Prepared) – second place; and Ashleigh Spaeth (Fresh. Prepared) – second place.
  • Congratulations to Nicholas Neuman (President), Cora Owens (Secretary) and Jeremiah Geise (Treasurer) for FFA 2020-21 District IX Officer Slate. With Nicholas being President, RCHS will have the privilege to host the next District IX Convention.
  • Congratulations Katie Yeend for placing third overall in the state of Indiana in the category of Small Animal Production and Care.
  • Congratulations Hanna Pickering for placing third in the state of Indiana for her proficiency in the area of Equine Science Entrepreneurship.

