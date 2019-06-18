RECOGNIZING OLDENBURG

Photo provided
State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg, second from left), alongside Dr. Kenneth Folks recognizes, Oldenburg Academy administrators. Oldenburg Academy was a recipient of the 2019 Advanced Placement Award, having more than 27% of students take AP-level courses during the 2018-2019 school year. Pictured from left: Assistant Principal Jonathon Maple, Leising, Principal Brian McFee and Chief Academic Officer for the Indiana Department of Education Dr. Kenneth Folks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.