RECOGNIZING OLDENBURG

State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg, second from left), alongside Dr. Kenneth Folks recognizes, Oldenburg Academy administrators. Oldenburg Academy was a recipient of the 2019 Advanced Placement Award, having more than 27% of students take AP-level courses during the 2018-2019 school year. Pictured from left: Assistant Principal Jonathon Maple, Leising, Principal Brian McFee and Chief Academic Officer for the Indiana Department of Education Dr. Kenneth Folks.

