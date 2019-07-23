SERVICE TO COUNTRY

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez | Engineman 1st Class Chad Kidd, right, from Pryor, Oklahoma, observes Engineman Fireman Landon Shera, from Westport, Indiana, report valve isolation status using a sound-powered phone to central control station during an engineering training team evolution aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is currently participating in Talisman Sabre 2019 off the coast of Northern Australia. A bilateral, biennial event, Talisman Sabre is designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability through realistic, relevant training necessary to maintain regional security, peace and stability.
