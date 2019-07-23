RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Humane Society (RCHS) is a well-kept secret in many parts of the southeastern Indiana. This shelter, located between Osgood and Versailles, at 1202 W. CR 150 N. just off of U.S. 421, is a "No Kill" animal shelter that provides shelter, food, medical care and love for the pets until they can be placed.
A principal misconception about the Ripley County Humane Society, perhaps because of its name, is that the shelter is owned and operated by the county and is fully funded by taxpayers' dollars. This is not the case. In reality, RCHS functions as a private non-for-profit organization that is dependent upon the generosity of donations from patrons, grants, adoption fees and memorials given in memory of deceased family members, friends and beloved pets.
It is important to understand that services are not limited to Ripley County, and its staff collaborates and cooperates with other shelters and residents in adjacent counties to accept and manage their adoptable animals. RCHS wants to help animals patiently awaiting adoption, and desires to prevent the euthanizing of any animal, just because they have not been adopted within a specified time, or because their kennel is needed for other incoming animals.
The goal of the shelter's board members and staff is to save as many animals' lives as possible and to ensure that the animals are eventually adopted into a caring and loving home. Since the RCHS is a not-for-profit facility, it depends upon financial support from the community. The shelter also depends on volunteers who fulfill a very important role.
Volunteers exercise, groom and socialize the animals within the shelter’s grounds and enclosures. Anyone who has had a pet knows the importance of exercise and direct contact with humans for the health, happiness and general well-being of the animal. Unfortunately, too few individuals make such a commitment. Reliable and dedicated volunteers are treasured by the staff, but especially by the animals.
The RCHS board members believe that it is important to give back to the community. They cooperate with area agencies to provide no-cost care for hospice, nursing home and other seriously ill individuals who can no longer care for their pet. In some cases, the animals are surrendered for adoption, and in others, the owner and pet can be happily reunited after the health crisis has passed.
It is important for these patients to retain a sense of hope knowing that they will be reunited with their pet when they are once again able to care for them. RCHS also can provide shelter care for the pets of families who experience a devastating personal event such as loss of their residence or a destabilizing domestic crisis.
Janet Orr, Shelter Manager for more than 12 years, reports that the RCHS has placed hundreds of pets into loving homes. Many of those pets that were adopted might have been euthanized at other shelters. She has many sad and fortunately happy stories that she can share. Recently, a woman brought a mother dog and nine puppies to the shelter. They had been placed in a basket and abandoned near her house. Due to the intense heat, the dogs were suffering from heat stress and dehydration and needed immediate care. Through the efforts of Janet and other caring staff members, the mother dog and her puppies are all doing well. It is hoped that soon all will be adopted.
The Ripley County Humane Society is in need of assistance in many ways. Those wishing to adopt a pet, volunteer at the shelter, make a tax-deductible donation, establish a memorial or visit the facility can find detailed information on the website: rchumane.com
The webpage shows how you can support the RCHS in many ways through donations, memorial gifts for friends, family and pets, as well as volunteer services. Shoppers can designate the shelter as a benefactor in “community rewards programs” offered by Kroger, JayC, eBay and Amazon. Such rewards are by-products of purchasing and do not alter the usual benefits customers might receive such as fuel points or cash rebates.
Visitors are also welcome to tour the facility from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week. The telephone number is 812-689-3773. The e-mail address is rchumane@netzero.com.
– Information provided
