GREENSBURG - The Arc Connections Club is enjoying life and keeping it's social calendar packed full of activities to delight and entertain even the most conservative of members. The group recently enjoyed a pitch-in dinner and an end of summer pool party at Lake Santee, and is looking forward to Dinner and Movie night in late September.
The Arc of the United States is an organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization was founded in the 1950s by parents of people with developmental disabilities. Since then, the organization has established state chapters in 39 states, and 730 local chapters in states across the country. The Arc of the United States is based in Washington, D.C.
ARC Coordinator Jenny Maddux explained.
"Last year, the Decatur County ARC group discussed developing additional opportunities for their peers to meet up socially," she explained. "Judy Jones, a case manager contacted me and said she had individuals on her caseload that had expressed a desire for social opportunities during their program meetings. I met with the ARC Self-Advocates, and we decided to put together 'Connections Club,' ' Maddux said.
The members of Connections decided on activities, one for each month, to meet and do something entertaining in the community: pool parties and cookouts for the warmer months, and "Dinner and Movie Nights" or shopping outing for chillier months.
"It was very successful," Maddux said. "And the great thing about these events is that they are driven by the individuals who are participating. It's a great opportunity for them not only to socialize, but it allow them to express their thoughts on ideas of things to do for the whole group," she said.
And the group has chosen a very entertaining list of things to do until Christmas.
In September, the group will have a Dinner and a Movie Night, meeting at Zaharako's in downtown Columbus, and then to a movie at the AMC Classic Columbus 12 Movie Theater.
In October, the festive group will be enjoying a "Night at the Beach." Pool and dinner at Greensburg's popular Beach Tiki Bar and Grill is on the docket.
A harvest Dinner and Craft Day will be the entertainment as the winds grow chilly in November. A pitch in meal and an evening of crafting decoratives for the upcoming holiday seasons will be the evenings' faire.
The year will close out with a Christmas Celebration and Gift Exchange at El Reparo with a delicious Mexican meal and a grab-bad gift exchange.
"The Connections Club is also a great opportunity for these folks to be independent. If they want, they don't have to have their staff accompany them. And that can be fun," Maddux finished.
