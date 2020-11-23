GREENSBURG — Cautious optimism.
Those two words sum up how coaches and players on Greensburg’s girls basketball team reacted to the news Monday morning that sports in the county will be able to resume Monday, Nov. 30.
“I am extremely happy and excited to be back with my team, but I still won’t be 100 percent sure until the ball is tipped,” said Taylor Cooney, a senior captain for the Lady Pirates.
The wild roller coaster of emotions associated with COVID-19 has swung once again. The Decatur County Board of Health on Nov. 17 announced a mandate that required all extracurricular activities to cease immediately. This came a couple weeks after Greensburg, South Decatur and North Decatur began E-learning, which began Nov. 2 with the county in “Red” status, the highest category the state uses to gauge the spread of the virus.
Last Tuesday’s mandate also stated the county must return to level 2 “Orange” status and remain there for 14 consecutive days before sports could resume.
But Monday’s announcement from the Decatur County Board of Health stated all schools could reopen and sports could resume next Monday.
Decatur County Medical Officer Dr. Arthur Alunday cited in his letter the county reached a record 235 cases for the week of Nov. 8-14. Alunday mentioned a public education campaign about taking precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing, which he attributed to a decrease in cases by 31 percent.
That reduction apparently was good enough to allow schools and sports to resume next week.
The news comes after neighboring counties, including Ripley and Franklin, continued to practice and play games despite also being labeled “Red” by the state.
It’s certainly welcome news to many athletes and coaches in the county.
“We are extremely excited to be able to get back underway,” said PJ Metz, North Decatur’s boys basketball coach.
The Chargers had only one practice together before last week’s shutdown. That’s because the football team won a sectional title before falling at regional.
Metz said schools have a significant head start on the Chargers. However, he noted they’re doing everything they can to get up to speed and hopefully will be playing their best basketball come March.
“I have already been on the phone with our captains to ensure that we make the most of our time this week,” Metz said, “and that we need to be ready to hit the ground running when we get back to practice on Nov. 30.”
The county’s two-week suspension of athletics has cost teams games, some of which won’t get rescheduled.
South Decatur’s boys basketball team likely won’t play its first game until Dec. 11 against Milan. The Dec. 8 game at Switzerland County is canceled, Cougars athletic director Willard Rice said, after Switzerland County rescheduled the game with another opponent.
The Cougars’ Dec. 4 game against North Decatur has been postponed until Feb. 6.
The girls’ Civil War game will take place much sooner. It’s slated for Friday, Dec. 4 at South, which will be the first game back for the Cougars and Chargers.
Like what neighboring counties have been doing, Decatur won’t allow fans to attend games. It will be only parents and essential personnel.
While fans might not get to watch in person, there are a variety of options to follow their favorite teams. Greensburg athletic director Stacy Meyer mentioned radio and internet streaming options, such as GTV, will likely be available for all of the Pirates’ home games.
Meyer also coaches the boys basketball team. The Pirates were scheduled to tip off the season against North Decatur, but the game has been postponed until Dec. 22. The season opener will now come Dec. 4 against Batesville.
While coaches and players are eager to resume, they also know it could all be taken away from them at any moment.
Tyler Johnson, who’s in his first season coaching South’s girls, said he hopes everyone can remain healthy while also resuming athletics.
“With everything going on,” Johnson said, “the girls have responded pretty well.”
The Cougars are 2-2 and haven’t had any positive cases in their program Johnson noted, while knocking on wood, and the players have respected safety protocols.
“They’ve done a good job handling the uniqueness of the situation,” Johnson said.
“Hopefully they take time to realize that, hey, this could go away at any point. We’ve preached it to them: ‘Treat each game like could be your last,’ because it really could. So leave it all out there, especially the seniors. It could be your last chance to play.”
Greensburg’s girls were six hours away from getting on the bus and tipping off their season at Shelbyville when the announcement came last week. Coach Jason Simpson said it’s been a crazy start to the season, which has already seen him and 11 players having to quarantine because of contact tracing, not to mention having practices with and without volleyball players.
Getting through a practice Monday would be a victory at this point for the Lady Pirates.
“We approach everything now with guarded optimism,” Simpson said. “We’re excited we got the green light. But as we’ve seen with the entire year the way it’s been, nothing is a sure thing. Every day we can get together as a team we count as a blessing.”
Cooney and her teammates have been trying to take as many shots as they can so they’re ready to resume practicing again Monday. She was asked what she’s looking forward to the most.
“Probably just being able to play with my team and enjoying every minute of it since we don’t know for sure how many games we’ll have,” Cooney said.
