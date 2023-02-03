DEARBORN COUNTY – A new video will help lure new employment and investment to Dearborn County by telling the story of the area’s best workforce development assets.
One Dearborn Economic Development and Duke Energy are excited to release the video highlighting the workforce pipeline in Dearborn County.
The targeted audience for the new video includes site selectors, corporate real estate executives, and new businesses interested in locating in Indiana.
“Talent availability is a top criterion for companies looking to establish themselves within a new community. This video illustrates that there is an array of people and organizations in Dearborn County working to reduce the risk for new and existing employers,” said Michael Schwebler, President of the One Dearborn Board of Directors.
The new video was funded by a Duke Energy Partnership Program Grant awarded to One Dearborn in 2022. It was filmed and produced by Nobbe Productions.
The video features local high schools, Ivy Tech Community College, Southeastern Career Center, Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana WorkOne, students, local employers, and their employees.
"Duke Energy is committed to working hand in hand with our local and regional economic development partners to accelerate growth and job creation in the communities we serve. We’re proud to support this video and believe it’s a great way to showcase the county’s workforce opportunities and help bring new industry and jobs to the area," said Misty McCammack, senior economic development manager at Duke Energy.
For more information on One Dearborn or to view the Dearborn County Regional Economic Development Plan, visit www.1dearborn.org/reports.
