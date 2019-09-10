GJHS cross country has success at Franklin
The Greensburg JH Cross Country teams traveled to Franklin early Saturday morning to compete in the Grizzly Classic Invitational. Both teams competed very well as the Boys Team were crowned the 2019 Champions and the Ladies were Runner Up Champions!
The Lady Pirates raced very competitively in the field of 94 of runners. The Girls placed second with 56 points behind a talented Franklin Community team with only 24 points. Indian Creek placed third with 67, Clark Pleasant was fourth with 115, Triton Central fifth with 128, Indy Genesis was sixth with 150 and Edinburgh had an incomplete team.
Five Lady Pirates finished in the top 15 earning ribbons on the awards stage. Hannah Crowell led the girls with a season best time and a fifth place finish. Tori Gauck placed 9th, Emma McQueen placed 13th with a season best finish, Lexiyne Harris finished 14th, and Tiffani Gramman ran a season best and earned 15th. Many other Ladies improved on the Franklin course. Leah West, Kaeli Gindling, Madisyn Morlan, Maddi Haviland, Allison Kunze, Anika Poling, and Grace Schutte all dropped time. Anika Poling improved the most as she shed over a minute off her previous best.
The Boys Cross Country team dominated the 3K course from the start line all the way to the finish. The Pirates earned the Championship with only 39 points beating out Clark Pleasant with 65, Franklin Community 70, Indy Genesis 103, Indian Creek 111, Triton Central 139 and Edinburgh 210.
The Awards Stage was splashed with Pirate blue as all seven varsity runners placed in the top 18 out of 97 competitors. Cameron Schwartz was the top Pirate finishing fifth with a new career best and a pack of teammates close behind. Jack McKinsey was sixth with another career best, Chase Tekulve ran a season best for seventh, Paxton Harris broke 12 for the first time in his career and earned ninth, Brayden Emery ran a career best time for 12th, Wyatt Clifford was 15th and Xavier Cassis was 18th with a season best time. Conner Beagle and Jake Taylor also ran season best times. Chase Tekulve made the biggest improvement out of all the gents as he shed 14 seconds from his previous best.
