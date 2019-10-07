St. Mary’s Cross Country
The St. Mary’s Knights earned themselves a spot at the State competition held in Carmel on Saturday. They participated in four races.
The girls small school JV race included Frankie Fry (14:43), Maya Kennelly (15:24), and Kiley Swango (16:09).
Sam Crowell (13:43) and Sam Cathey (16:13) participated in the small school boys JV race.
The girls small school Varsity race included Addie Gauck (13:57), Alaina Bedel (14:04), Malana Kramer (14:17), Allison Peetz (14:19), Katie Fisse (14:36), and Adelynn Stier (16:22).
Carson Miller (11:50), Luke Hoeing (12:25), Braylon Brancamp (12:47), Lucas Kramer (13:12), Wade Schutte (13:47), Collin Maloney (14:14), and Landon Swango (15:01) participated in the small school boys Varsity race.
