Chargers JH volleyball
The 7th grade Lady Chargers dominated the match with excellent serving against St. Mary’s. Hannah Gorrell led scoring with 24 pts with 20 aces and no errors. Sydney Rohls also scored 14 pts with eight aces. Claire Kinker and Ally Whitaker both had strong passing nights with six good passes each. Setters Hannah Gorrell and Kelsey Haley set up the leading hitters Sydney Rohls and Kelsey Haley who had three kills each. Anna Mauer, Ally Whitaker, Kelsey Haley, Hannah Gorrell all had no missed serves for the match.
The 8th grade had some good rallies but were unable to come away with the win.
Kacie Ogden was the leading server with eight points in the first match while Alana Osborn served up six in the second match. Lexey Simmonds, Ella Kunz and Madison Motz each had a kill.
GJHS 8th grade football
Greensburg 8th grade football pirates improved their record to 4-0 on the season by defeating Rushville 28-0.
Offensive stats:
Passing
Kaden Wood 4-10 112 yards and 2 touchdowns
Receiving
Addison Barnes-Pettit 2 catches for 73 yards and 1 touchdown
Bradley Lutz 1 catch for 36 yards and 1 touchdown
Johnny Linville 1 catch for 2 pt conversion
Owen Meadows 1 catch for 2 pt conversion
Rushing
Brayden Ricke 3 carries for 87 yards and 1 touchdown
Kaden Wood 5 carries for 40 yards
Leland Workman 3 carries for 16 yards and 1 touchdown
Defensive leader:
James Hernandez 6 tackles
GJHS 7th grade football
Seventh grade Pirates football was victorious Tuesday against Rushville by score of 52-6 raising their record to 2-1.
Offensive Stats:
Carter Hellmich passed for 3 TD’s on 7-7 passing and 93 yards in his first ever start at QB.
Peyton Cordray, Cohen Thackery and Kaden Acton all caught TD passes while Damien Dance caught a 2-point conversion.
Justice Thornton rushed 7 times for 94 yards and two TD.
Acton got into the act as well with a 47 yard TD run.
Thackery and Cordray both had 2-point conversion rushes.
Special Teams netted a Thornton kick off return TD.
Defensively the Pirates were led by Thornton who had 6 tackles, QB sack and a fumble recovery.
St. Mary’s XC
St. Mary’s ran in a 4-way meet at Batesville on Tuesday. The Knight’s took second in both competitions. The boys were led by Carson Miller placing ninth with 13:03. Luke Hoeing, Lucas Kramer, Braylon Brancamp, and Wade Schutte rounded out the top five finishing for the Knights at 13:27, 13:45, 14:02, and 14:35. Other finishers for the Knights:
The girls had a really close race, finishing second out of the 4 teams. They were only two points away from 1st place. Alaina Bedel led the Knights finishing third overall with a time of 14:49. Malana Kramer recorded a time of 15:17 finishing fourth. Addie Gauck made an impressive finish, passing a Bulldog right at the finish line, to place her fifth with a time of 15:37. Frankie Fry took eighth with a 16:10.
