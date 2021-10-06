GREENSBURG - How's this for good sleeping weather? I could take this all year I think. We got a good little rain that gave the farmers a little rest from the busy harvest. The leaves are beginning to turn and, of course, fall. It won't be long until sightseeing to see all the beauty around us will be in full swing. Do be careful when out on the road for the farmers with their gigantic equipment. Sometimes it takes the entire roadway and you need to stop when you have a wide spot and let them pass by. Times have sure changed since I was growing up back on the farm.
I just spent a marvelous weekend at the Tree City Stitches fall retreat. Bonnie sure knows how to put on a retreat. There were ladies from all over Indiana as well as one from New York there. I saw such a variety of articles the ladies were working on and got a lot of ideas. Of course, I shared my own ideas with them, too. Bonnie cooked our meals and they were delicious. So if you sew or quilt, take advantage of a retreat to have a wonderful time sewing, laughing, eating, and a lot of other things. Bonnie has one in the spring and fall. I renewed friendships and made a lot of new friends. Now I want to try the things I learned as well as finish up the ones I started.
Pat Smith has been talking about the bakery in Westport. I found a recipe for the butterfly cookies so I'll share it as well as some other cookies. It is time to get started on fall baking and freezing things for the holidays. I'll give it to you as it was printed. It calls for lard which is hard to fine nowadays.
BUTTERFLY COOKIES
1/4 cup water
1 pound lard
2 pounds white sugar
1 pound raisins, ground (soaked)
Nuts, if desired
5 eggs
2 1/2 pounds flour
1 ounce soda
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon mace
2 tablespoons vanilla
Mix together; mold out 2 inches thin and cut off; press out. Mix 1 egg and 2 tablespoons milk for cookie before baking. Bake until brown. Makes 8 dozen. (This came from the Sardinia Baptist Church cookbook and is printed exactly as written.)
LEMON CHESS BARS
2 sticks unsalted butter, chilled and cut into chunks
1 1/4 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 - 5 tablespoons ice water
4 whole eggs
4 egg yolks
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
1 cup buttermilk, room temperature
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 x 9-inch baking pan with foil and lightly grease with butter or nonstick spray. In a food processor, combine flour, salt and cold butter and pulse until dough forms pea-sized chunks. Slowly add ice water in 1 tablespoon increments, pulsing until dough comes together.. Place dough in lined baking pan and spread dough evenly to sides. For the filling, whisk flour, sugar, and salt together and stir until combined. Whisk in egg yolks and whole eggs, buttermilk, vanilla, lemon juice, lemon zest, then slowly add melted butter and continue whisking until creamy. Pour batter over crust. Place on lowest shelf of oven and bake 50-60 minutes or until a golden crust forms on top. Remove and let cool on a wire rack. Optional: Lightly dust with powdered sugar just before serving. Enjoy!
KNOCK YOU NAKED BROWNIES
1 box German Chocolate cake mix
2 11-ounce bags caramels, unwrapped
1 cup chopped pecans
1/3 plus 1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 stick unsalted butter
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup powdered sugar, for dusting (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease and flour a 9x 9-inch baking pan. Set aside. In a medium bowl, mix together cake mix and 1/3 cup of the evaporated milk. Add melted butter and chopped pecans and mix together. Mixture will be thick. Divide dough in half and press one half into the bottom of your prepared pan. Remove and set aside. Meanwhile, put the caramels and remaining milk in a double boiler. Cook, stirring occasionally, until caramels have melted and mixture is totally smooth. Pour caramel mixture over first brownie layer, making sure it is evenly spread out. Top with chocolate chips. On a piece of parchment paper, press remaining dough into a square that's slightly smaller than the baking pan. Set on top of chocolate chip layerBake for 20 - 25 minutes, then let brownies come to room temperature. Cover and chill in refrigerator for several hours to set caramel layer. Dust liberally with powdered sugar, if using and cut and serve. Enjoy!
AMISH SUGAR COOKIES
1 cup sugar
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup margarine
1 cup oil
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 3/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cream sugars, margarine, and oil with mixer until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla; blend well. Add all dry ingredients; mix well. Drop by small teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Press down by crisscrossing with fork dipped in sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Yields: 10-12 dozen.
