A diagram of the Fall Festival 2019 “World’s Funniest Parade” route. Entrants should start lining up near KB Foods at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

GREENSBURG – Except for a slim chance of rain later Sunday, conditions look favorable for another year of the Tree City Fall Festival, the “World’s Funniest Parade,” which will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Amrican Legion, celebrating it’s 100th year of supporting U.S. Veterans is the Parade Marshall. Parade line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Broadway Street by KB Foods.

“We hope we’ll have a good Fall Festival,” said parade organizer Merrill Smith. “It looks like the weather will be nice.”

2019 Fall Festival Parade Order

1. American Flag – Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets

2. Banner – Herb Kohler Memorial Parade

3. Greensburg Police Department

4. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags

5. Banner – Grand Marshal

6. Grand Marshal American Legion – Celebrating 100 years

7. Greensburg Fire Department

8. Decatur County EMS

9. Fall Festival Miss Tree City and Court

10. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City and Court

11. Fall Festival Little Miss & Mr. Tree City and Court

12. Mayor Dan Manus

13. Decatur County Marching Band

14. Honda

15. OSL

16. Miss Decatur County – Sydney Meyer

17. WTRE Radio 1330 AM and 140.3 FM

18. Elliott’s Insurance

19. Murat Shriner Clowns

20. Indiana State Police Alliance

21. Mayberry Squad Car

22. ABATE – American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (with Special Olympics)

23. Decatur County America’s Jr. Miss Agriculture – Kaylee Smith

Decatur County America’s Jr. Miss Agribusiness – Morgan Nobbe

24. Decatur County Girl Scouts

25. NDE Cub Scouts Pack 574 and Greensburg Cub Scouts Pack 577

26. Adams Volunteer Fire Department

27. Disability and Autism Services of Indiana – Dasi Kids

28. Re-Elect Ashlee Green City Clerk Treasurer

29. Greensburg – Decatur County Animal Shelter

30. Hopeless Hollow

31. 4-H King Cole Fuel and 4-H Queen Taylor Smith and Court

32. Decatur County Republicans

33. Hoosier Rebels/Gymnastics and more

34. The Studebaker Studio

35. Eagle Riders 927

36. Needler’s Fresh Market

37. Decatur County Tiger Sharks

38. Top Flight Athletics

39. Greensburg Christain Church

40. Power of the Past

41. Tree City Saddle Club

