GREENSBURG – Except for a slim chance of rain later Sunday, conditions look favorable for another year of the Tree City Fall Festival, the “World’s Funniest Parade,” which will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Amrican Legion, celebrating it’s 100th year of supporting U.S. Veterans is the Parade Marshall. Parade line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Broadway Street by KB Foods.
“We hope we’ll have a good Fall Festival,” said parade organizer Merrill Smith. “It looks like the weather will be nice.”
2019 Fall Festival Parade Order
1. American Flag – Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets
2. Banner – Herb Kohler Memorial Parade
3. Greensburg Police Department
4. Optimist Club Avenue of Flags
5. Banner – Grand Marshal
6. Grand Marshal American Legion – Celebrating 100 years
7. Greensburg Fire Department
8. Decatur County EMS
9. Fall Festival Miss Tree City and Court
10. Fall Festival Jr. Miss Tree City and Court
11. Fall Festival Little Miss & Mr. Tree City and Court
12. Mayor Dan Manus
13. Decatur County Marching Band
14. Honda
15. OSL
16. Miss Decatur County – Sydney Meyer
17. WTRE Radio 1330 AM and 140.3 FM
18. Elliott’s Insurance
19. Murat Shriner Clowns
20. Indiana State Police Alliance
21. Mayberry Squad Car
22. ABATE – American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (with Special Olympics)
23. Decatur County America’s Jr. Miss Agriculture – Kaylee Smith
Decatur County America’s Jr. Miss Agribusiness – Morgan Nobbe
24. Decatur County Girl Scouts
25. NDE Cub Scouts Pack 574 and Greensburg Cub Scouts Pack 577
26. Adams Volunteer Fire Department
27. Disability and Autism Services of Indiana – Dasi Kids
28. Re-Elect Ashlee Green City Clerk Treasurer
29. Greensburg – Decatur County Animal Shelter
30. Hopeless Hollow
31. 4-H King Cole Fuel and 4-H Queen Taylor Smith and Court
32. Decatur County Republicans
33. Hoosier Rebels/Gymnastics and more
34. The Studebaker Studio
35. Eagle Riders 927
36. Needler’s Fresh Market
37. Decatur County Tiger Sharks
38. Top Flight Athletics
39. Greensburg Christain Church
40. Power of the Past
41. Tree City Saddle Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.