BATESVILLE — Batesville farmer Lucas Ludwig grew up just up the road from where he is personally building his new home with the help of his wife Christy and his four children.
“I’ve been farming for 37 years,” Ludwig said. “We’re farming about 160 to 170 acres, but of produce it’s 85 to 100 (acres). It just depends on how the year goes.
The Ludwig family has a rich farming history.
Lucas’ father Larry Ludwig began grain farming and raising hogs before transitioning almost solely to agricultural and greenhouse production.
The family still has some cattle and bee hives, but mainly produces sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, egg plants, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, beans and more.
Farming has been Ludwig’s full-time job since 2006. He has always worked on his family’s farm, but prior to 2006 he also worked as an electrician and mason and did HVAC work.
At the end of the day, his attention always turned back to the family farm.
“Either you like it (farming) or you don’t,” Ludwig said. “Once that root gets started it doesn’t leave you alone. That’s what it was for me.”
Teaching the next generation
As Ludwig has raised his children, he has developed a goal to teach other children and young adults about the importance of farming and the value of fresh produce.
He said many people lack the opportunity or access to experience farming first hand and therefore would never think to get into the profession.
“My big goal the more I raise my kids and see the lack of understanding in other kids, is to be able to teach other kids and let them see it and experience it,” Ludwig said. “There are so many people in this world that have no idea what farming is about. Good, bad or otherwise they don’t know.”
Teaching runs in Ludwig’s family.
His grandfather was a mathematician and his grandmother was an english teacher. His uncle currently is a college math professor at Denison University.
In a way he even sees himself as a teacher.
“It’s like, did it skip me or am I meant to teach something else? I see myself as a teacher because I’m teaching my kids and other people I see,” Ludwig said. “We should all think that way when we are talking to somebody, because you never know when you are going to spark that interest in somebody and it will stick with you.”
Ludwig said people only get so much time on Earth and that if they don’t pass their knowledge along to the next generation, it is lost to time.
“I can think of handfuls and handfuls of people, older folks, that knew all this stuff and there are fewer and fewer to carry it on,” Ludwig said.
As an example, Ludwig is a member of a farmers market association in Cincinnati that used to have 160 members. The group’s membership is down to six.
“Look at the knowledge lost there and those families aren’t there to carry it on,” Ludwig said. “So who took that gap up?”
Ludwig isn’t sure how he will accomplish his goal of teaching others, but he is determined to find a way. He believes he may have to farm on a smaller scale to do so.
“The problem with me is I’m so busy through the summer,” Ludwig said. “Something’s got to give, so I can say alright I have to start slowing it down so I can do what needs to be done with showing kids. There’s a point beyond which you can go too big and, next thing you know, you are working for the man instead of seeing what is important in life.”
A Farmer’s Motivation
Ludwig decided to farm full time when he discovered he would soon be a father. He wanted to raise his children the way he was raised.
“I’ve always enjoyed watching things grow, but then all of a sudden you have something to nourish and take care of yourself and you need to plant that seed in them and show them the same things,” Ludwig said.
Some of his children already display signs of connecting with the farming lifestyle.
Ludwig remembers the moment his passion for farming began to form.
“I remember watching my dad plant seeds in the greenhouse and two or three days later you go up on that heat table and you see that seed becoming a plant. Within a week you had a plant that was 10 times the size that seed ever was,” Ludwig said. “It always blew my mind how that happened. Within a month, where did this plant come from? Out of that little seed. Like I said, once that gets in you like that, it’s there.”
Watching his product go from seed, to plant and finally to the customer is rewarding for Ludwig.
“I like to see that customer next week, or the next day or however it will be and see what they thought of it and see their pleasure or displeasure and if it was a displeasure, fix it,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig also finds joy in knowing his work results in the nourishment of other families.
“That’s the biggest thing about a farmer today. Unfortunately, most farmers’ things never really get to your table,” Ludwig said. “I couldn’t tell you statistics, but I could imagine they are out there, the vast majority of farming today has nothing to do with going to your table. Knowing that it does is good. To nourish somebody, that’s what it’s about.”
A week on the farm
What is it like to spend a week on Ludwig’s farm?
Some days his job can be rather hectic. On other days his job is simple.
“The work can be tireless and endless if you let it be work,” Ludwig said. “Even though I enjoy doing it, there are still days that it gets to be work. But at the end of the year, at the end of the week, however you want to sum it up, you feel a sense of accomplishment or pleasure in what you do.”
On Mondays Ludwig travels to Cincinnati to sell his produce at an afternoon market. He goes to two markets on Wednesdays with one being in Brookville and the other in Batesville.
On Fridays he travels to Finneytown, Ohio and on Saturdays he is back selling in Batesville.
He balances selling his crops between his picking and planting schedules.
Advice to young farmers
Ludwig provided the following advice for young farmers.
“Never give up,” Ludwig said. “If you have a mistake, that’s a lesson learned. Don’t forget it.”
Ludwig believes people shouldn’t get into farming for the money. He said people can make a lot of money farming, but it won’t happen overnight.
“In time it can become that,” Ludwig said. “It’s not going to do that in a year. It takes time.”
