Information for candidates filing for school board office
Neysa R. Raible, Franklin Circuit Court Clerk, advises that July 22, 2020 is the first day that an individual may file a petition of nomination and consent for a school board member. Friday, August 21, 2020, by NOON, is the deadline to file a petition for a school board office for the General Election.
If you have questions, please call the Clerk’s office at 765-647-5111 ext. 3.
The following School Board offices will be on the General Ballot:
FRANKLIN COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION:
District 1- One Member
District 2- One Member
District 3- One Member
District 4- One Member
UNION COUNTY /COLLEGE CORNER JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Harrison Township, Union County School District (Bath Twp.)
Center Township, Union County School District (Bath Twp.)
Harmony Township, Union County School District (Bath Twp.)
(Candidates will file in Union County)
BATESVILLE COUMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION:
District 3- Two Members
(Candidates will file in Ripley County)
Oldenburg Franciscan Center: July Events
Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”
Virtual program using Zoom.
Topic: Mirabai Starr (1961- )
Presented by: Chris Wesselman (Retreat Facilitator & Spiritual Director)
Date: July 19, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Freewill Donation
Description: Mirabai Starr is a writer, teacher, and bereavement counselor who seeks to honor all the world’s faith traditions. She has translated St. John of the Cross. Come learn about loss and longing for God from her experiences!
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88158363678?pwd=WTd2RlFRVHpVaEdzVDREbHNxa2lxdz09
Meeting ID: 881 5836 3678
Password: 871119
Please visit our website to donate: http://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/donate.html
Fairy Tales: Patterns in Our Lives
Virtual program using Zoom.
Date: Sat., July 18th
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Presented by: S. Olga Wittekind, PhD & Claire Sherman, PhD (Clinical Psychologists)
Cost: $25/$45 CEU’s
Description: Fairytales contain layers of symbolic imagery that parallel our life stories. When we attend to the archetypal images (i.e. witches, princes/princesses, dragons, etc.) and the heroic patterns in these stories, we can learn a great deal about ourselves! We will look at how figures overcome their difficult trials. We can apply these examples as a source of empowerment for our own life journeys! Come for deeper personal work!
Please visit our website to register: http://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.