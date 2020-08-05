On Tuesday, August 4 at 3:23 p.m. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Fairfield Causeway Road, approximately one half mile west of Cave Road.
Deputies discovered that Ethan D. Orschell, 27, Brookville, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Fairfield Causeway Road. Orschell passed two eastbound vehicles, striking the second vehicle’s driver’s side mirror. Orschell lost control of the motorcycle, traveling off of the north side of the roadway into a ditch. The motorcycle rolled several times, ejecting Orschell from the vehicle.
Lisa J. Baudendistal, age 52, Liberty, was eastbound on Fairfield Causeway Road. Baudendistal told Deputies that Orschell lost control of his motorcycle after striking the driver’s side mirror of her 2017 Jeep.
Orschell was flown from the scene by U.C. Air Care medical helicopter, to University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. Orschell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Blooming Grove and Brookville Volunteer Fire Departments, Brookville E.M.S. #2, and Responder 24.
