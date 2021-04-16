BATESVILLE – Franklin County scored runs in each inning, beating Batesville 13-0 in five innings during Thursday’s conference softball showdown.
Paige Oldham started for the Bulldogs and surrendered nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits over four innings, with a defense that has lost some steam in the last couple games behind her. The Dogs committed three errors.
Oldham struck out five and walked two. Katie Mobley pitched the fifth, allowing four runs.
The Bulldogs managed just two hits, coming from Oldham and Calli Fletcher (who also drew a walk).
Franklin County scattered 10 hits, including home runs from Maci Lake and Anne Becker.
The Bulldogs fall to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. Franklin County is 5-2 overall and is 2-0 in the EIAC, tied atop the standings with East Central.
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity team couldn’t keep up with Franklin County and fell 13-1 on Thursday.
Franklin County scored 10 runs in the fourth. The offensive onslaught by Franklin County was led by Kylie Lea, Jasmyn Taylor, Shaden Galyen, Bella Lee, Kristen Ison and Emma Stadtmiller, all driving in runs in the frame.
Samantha Kessens started for the Bulldogs. She allowed one hit and two runs over two innings, striking out two. Sydnee Scheafer and Katie Mobley each threw an inning apiece.
Georgia Mertz went 2-for-2 with a double, which allowed her to come around to score for Batesville’s only run.
Up next
The Bulldogs played Friday at Madison. Results weren’t available at press time.
They’ll return home Monday for another EIAC matchup, hosting Connersville (3-5, 2-2).
