GREENSBURG – Through the school’s Glass Ocean project, Greensburg Community High School students will now focus on the colorful Mandarin Goby.
More than a year ago, GCHS science teacher Scott Mangels introduced the Glass Ocean project.
At the time, the project focused on seahorses and provided opportunities to teach concepts such as the nitrogen cycle, density, mating rituals, food webs, and camouflage. The school’s engineering department even participated by using 3-D printers to create filter modifications.
With seahorses being a threatened species because they get caught in shrimp trawl nets and are used for medicine in China, Mangels hope was for GCHS to become a seahorse breeding facility and have a never-ending supply of them.
However, a few obstacles along the way disrupted that process.
“Our seahorse project, while successful in the short-term at producing babies, ended up being unsuccessful in the long-run,” Mangels said.
Mangels said the seahorses developed bacterial infections through the breeding process.
“What we learned was that seahorses do not have very strong immune systems and require some fairly elaborate, expensive filtration systems to have long-term success,” Mangels said. “Their diet contributes to the water becoming high in nitrates which allows for bacterial growth which the seahorses can’t resist.”
However, the school’s Glass Ocean project continues despite the seahorses setback.
“We have taken what we have learned and are focusing our efforts on a new species, the Mandarin Goby,” Mangels said. “Mandarins are very picky eaters, but so were the seahorses, so we have taken what was learned about the seahorse diet and are working with a fish that has a better immune system.”
According to the California Academy of Sciences, the Mandarin Goby, also known as the Mandarin Dragonet, are “fairly solitary creatures” who lie low in reefs and lagoons while bottom feeding on small crustaceans and other invertebrates.
They are often found in the western Pacific Ocean, from Hong Kong to Australia, the California Academy of Sciences explains.
“We received a male Mandarin Goby (scientific name Synchiropus splendidus) in April of last year,” Mangels said. “He seems to be thriving, so we will be placing an order for a female soon and hope to be able to have them reproduce.”
The name of the school’s Mandarin Goby is “Draco.”
Those who are interested in keeping up with the project can do so by following @GCHSGlassOcean on Twitter and Instagram.
All in all, while the science department has moved on to caring for a new species, it will still provide plenty of science-related learning experiences.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will continue to follow along with the Glass Ocean project.
