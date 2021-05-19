ST. LEON – Several girls on Greensburg’s track and field team earned regional berths during Tuesday’s sectional meet.
The 4x800 relay of Brenner Hanna, Sarah Stapp, Sophie Nobbe and Emily Mangels earned a berth after finishing second and breaking the school record. Their time of 10 minutes, 7.26 seconds beat the previous record of 10:12.3 which was set 22 years ago.
Hanna was a sectional champion in the 1600 and 3200.
Elizabeth Mitchell became a sectional champ in the 100 hurdles. She was the runner-up in the long jump. Her time of 15.66 in the hurdles is the second-fastest in school history.
Freshman Emarie Jackson finished second in the shot put and discus to earn regional berths.
Also finishing second was Josie Nobbe in the high jump.
The Pirates finished third in team scoring with 84 points, coming in behind East Central (160) and Batesville (115).
