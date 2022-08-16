INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers have awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
“Recognizing Hoosier businesses and their accomplishments for not only for decades of resilience and hard work but for the lasting impact on Indiana’s economy is a true honor,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Through strong drive and dedication, these businesses have set the tone of Indiana’s past, present and future economy and provide confidence in knowing for the next 100 years, Indiana will be on a journey to success.”
The Governor’s Century and Half-Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,206 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 31-year history.
“The 47 companies recognized today are perfect examples of the impact of entrepreneurs," said Sec. Chambers. "All of these companies started here, in Indiana, and have powered both the state’s economic growth and the vibrancy of their respective communities for decades. I’m grateful for the dedication of these business that are foundational to Indiana - and to Indiana’s future success - and I am more committed than ever to enabling young entrepreneurs who aspire to build impactful companies like these.”
2022 Century Award honorees include:
Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Inc. (Non-profit)
116 years; Decatur County
Sycamore Gas Company (Natural gas service)
154 years; Dearborn County
The Friendship State Bank (Financial services)
110 years; Ripley County
2022 Half-Century Award honorees include:
Batesville Products (Custom molding)
76 years; Dearborn County
Enneking Auto Body Inc. (Automotive repair)
68 years; Ripley County
Hirt & Ellco Inc. (Plumbing & HVAC)
51 years; Ripley County
Ray's Automotive Center (Automotive repair)
54 years; Bartholomew County
"We are honored to be named as one of the recipients for the Governor's Century Award, celebrating over 100 years of commitment to our communities," GDC Chamber Executive Director Dawn Lowe said. "One of the goals of the Chamber of Commerce is to help support our local businesses through different tactics that foster growth, longevity and sustainability in our communities so to be awarded for service to our community for 116 years, showcasing those exact traits is super special!"
About IEDC
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is charged with growing the State economy, driving economic development, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state.
For more information about the IEDC, visit iedc.in.gov.
