Some parts of Greensburg may still be without power. At roughly 10:40 a.m. Wednesday this is what Decatur County REMC shared: We are experiencing [a power outage] affecting a large portion of our service territory north and east of Greensburg. St. Mary’s and Greensburg schools are also out of power at this time. Crews are on site determining the issue and will keep us updated as they learn more. It appears that we have a circuit down from Center substation, which is located on Barachel Lane.
