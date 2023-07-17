GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community Schools have some new faces in various places following action taken at last week’s meeting of the GCSC board.
GCSC Superintendent Tom Hunter recommended and the board approved the appointment of Andrea Phillips as corporation treasurer and Gayle McIntyre as deputy treasurer.
At Hunter’s request, the board approved a 5% hourly pay increase for current classified employees in the following sectors: custodial and maintenance, secretaries and office staff, teaching assistants and interventionists and technology staff.
“We have to continue the trend to keep the good employees we have and reward those who’ve worked for us for multiple years,” Hunter said. “Our understanding with what we’re anticipating getting from the state is that we can do the 5% raise for our classified employees, which is quite honestly one of the largest raises we’ve given in many years.”
A public meeting on the 2022-2023 Teacher Evaluation Ratings was held briefly Tuesday evening at the Greensburg Central Office as required by Indiana Code. The meeting took place during a brief intermission of the regular board meeting. Teacher evaluation ratings were not made available to the public but were available for the board.
The 2023-2024 District Goal Committee hopes to have the new goals set for the August or September board meeting. Superintendent Hunter asked board members to consider whether they’d like to volunteer for the committee this year.
Due to changes in State Tuition Funding and Indiana Code, there will no longer be any charge for book rental, tech fees or curriculum fees for students in the 2023-2024 school year.
“There’s one other caveat to this that is crucial to our district,” Hunter said. “If we don’t charge any textbook fees, those parents who can apply for free or reduced fees still need to apply because if they don’t that is going to greatly impact some of our federal grants and other programs that we have because those are based on socioeconomic needs.”
Board member Tammy Williams pointed out how expensive college textbooks are, which are required for dual credit classes.
As far as 2023-2024 resignations, Haley Litzinger resigned from her Greensburg Elementary School kindergarten teaching position, Abigail Hensley resigned from her GES kindergarten position and Deanna Barnett resigned from her position in the GES cafeteria.
Several appointments were made: Marissa Miller as GES first grade teacher, Mike Myers as principal of Greensburg High School, Alex Dance as head 7th grade football coach, Luke Scheuman as assistant 7th grade football coach, Katie McCamment as Greensburg High School assistant cheer coach and Sydney Menefee as Greensburg Junior High School as Title 1 teacher.
Additionally, Kyle Sellers was appointed as GHS radio and TV Instructor, Collin Rigney as GHS dean of students, Ben Buening as head 7th grade girls basketball coach, Jon Brown as GJHS wrestling coach, Monica Clark as assistant 8th grade girls basketball coach, Jamie Rivera as GJHS assistant soccer coach, John Pratt as GHS Social Studies Department Head, Teresa Edwards in the GHS cafeteria, Amy Greiwe in the GJHS cafeteria and Nicole Luhman as GCS EL teacher.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Greensburg Central Office.
