Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.