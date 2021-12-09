BATESVILLE - Hillenbrand, Inc. has announced that it has selected the Margaret Mary Health Foundation as part of the New York Stock Exchange’s Global Giving Campaign and 98th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
This year, as part of its Global Giving Campaign, the NYSE asked listed companies to share their efforts to help those in need and raise awareness for the many important organizations supported by the NYSE Listed Company Community. Each company and charitable organization are recognized with a small feature on the campaign website and through a commemorative custom ornament, which adorns the trees at the VIP entrance to the NYSE.
“Hillenbrand proudly supports the Margaret Mary Health Foundation,” Hillenbrand President and CEO Joe Raver said. “Most recently on the front lines through COVID-19, our local hospital has helped our friends and neighbors since it was established by the Hillenbrand family in 1932. We are honored to help them continue to provide compassionate care for generations to come.”
According to Hillenbrand's website, when the company chooses an organization to contribute to they look for an opportunity that is community-focused, mutually beneficial and conducive to growth through engagement.
Margaret Mary Health Foundation Executive Director Jonathon Maple said the foundation is truly grateful for this opportunity.
The Margaret Mary Health Foundation was established in 2012 to ensure the hospital’s legacy of quality and compassionate care continues for generations. It engages the community as partners in health improvement and raise funds to enhance hospital programs, services and technology.
“Hillenbrand has a strong reputation of supporting local organizations, it is truly humbling that they chose Margaret Mary Health Foundation for this unique recognition. We are so appreciative of the support that they continue to provide which allows us to enhance the health and wellness of our communities. We look forward to our continued partnership with them,” Maple said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.