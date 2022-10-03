GREENSBURG - In the spring of 2016, Gia Westhafer felt a lump along with pain in her breast and immediately sought medical care from her OBGYN.
Despite having clear results from a mammogram and ultrasound, she continued to awaken to the pain. The tests had indicated that there were no changes from prior examinations. However, it was noted that she had a higher potential for issues to arise due to the denseness of her breast tissue.
The doctor said that there were no concerns at this time because she was healthy and had no history of breast cancer in her family. This came as a relief because it was a very busy time for her and her husband, Matt. She was finishing up her senior year of college while working full-time at Cummins. They had two children in high school, Alden and Claudia, and their oldest daughter, Ella, was in college.
Gia graduated with her Bachelor's in May 2016. The lump did not go away and the pain persisted. This is when Matt insisted that she get a second opinion. She made an appointment with Nurse Practitioner Becky Lovins who then referred her to Dr. Erin Zusan at Community Hospital South Cancer Center. After undergoing more extensive testing, Gia was diagnosed with HER 2 + stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma, becoming one of more than 287,000 women in the United States to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.
Gia was concerned she may carry the BRCA2 gene that could make it more likely that her daughters would also develop breast cancer. After testing, she was relieved that she did not carry the gene.
At this point there would be the unanswered question of how the cancer developed because she did not fit the high risk category of developing breast cancer.
Breast cancer usually strikes later in life, but all women need to check their breasts regularly and discuss any changes or concerns with their doctors.
The doctor was not able to tell her how she developed breast cancer, but she now encourages others to seek medical testing if they experience breast changes.
“You know your body better than anyone,” she advocates.
Gia’s team of physicians worked with her to develop a treatment plan, indicating that the year ahead would be a difficult one.
Following extensive testing, a plan was developed by her team of doctors at the cancer center. The plan would include chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, radiation, and possible reconstruction. This is when Gia was told she needed to have the mindset to fight to make it through.
When asked by her nurse what she saw in the future that she wanted to live for, she stated that she wanted to live to see her grandchildren.
The chemotherapy was difficult but was necessary to shrink the tumor so that all of the cancer would be removed during surgery. There were times that she wasn’t sure she would make it through. Her faith in God, support from her family and friends, and the thought of knowing her grandchildren kept her fighting through the treatment.
One friend, Patti Wenning, provided encouragement throughout the treatment. Patti was also battling breast cancer and invited Gia to attend the Decatur County Memorial Hospital Support Group with her. At the time it was not something Gia wanted to attend and had to be cautious of being in groups because of her immune system. Patti continued visiting and supporting Gia. After a full year of treatment, Gia was ready but apprehensive to attend the support group.
Dawn Barnes is the leader of the support group at Decatur County Memorial Hospital and also encouraged Gia to join them.
"I kept refusing to go because I simply didn't want to keep breast cancer as part of my life," Gia said. "I wanted to move on from it, but I finally realized it is and always will be a part of my story. The story I should share to help others.”
She decided to attend the group where stories were shared and many attending were stage 4, meaning there was no cure for their cancer and they would be battling the disease for the rest of their lives. They provided encouragement and advice along with their humor and friendship.
The support group meets at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. It is led by Dawn Barnes and is open to men and women who are battling or have battled cancer. Gia has since had a grandchild, Everett. Sadly, Patti lost her battle to breast cancer in 2018. Gia is very thankful to Patti and the support group for helping her get through the tough days of fear and uncertainty. Gia is now in remission and is enjoying her first grandchild.
Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. It is about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year. Nearly 3,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and more than 500 men die from it. Men seem more reluctant to talk about their battle with it, but it is a good idea that they know what to watch for.
More Information
There are a wide range of resources available for those interested in more information about breast cancer and how to fight it. A few of them follow.
Susan G. Koman Organization (koman.org)- 1-877-GO Koman
The American Cancer Society (cancer.org)
Cancer Survivors Network - This is an online network that is free and available 24/7 for patients, survivors and caregivers.
Hope Lodge Communities - This organization offers a place for cancer patients to stay for free along with one family member when receiving out of town care and treatment.
24/7 Cancer Helpline - 1-800-227-2345 gives cancer patients information, answers, and hope.
