RUSHVILLE - Let me introduce myself. I am Aaron Kirchoff, a reporter for the Daily News. I don’t have any medical background that would make me an authority to write for a special edition on breast cancer, but 2022 has brought me new insights regarding the importance of mammograms and early detection.
My experience came from the “other” seat. The “other” seat is what I refer to as the chair I sat in while my wife Lisa went through her doctor visits.
The events of 2022 actually started in December 2021 for Lisa and I.
Lisa had her annual mammogram in December 2021. She later received a call that she had some calcifications and the radiologist wondered if Lisa had recently had a COVID-19 vaccination. She had one a few weeks earlier, so the radiologist and doctor wanted to do a second mammogram.
This was not unusual for Lisa. She has had these calcifications before and went for a second mammogram with results being normal.
Following her second mammogram, her doctor said that they wanted to do a more extensive look at those areas in her left breast. Lisa had a procedure to remove the areas of concern for further testing in early 2022.
After the procedure, Lisa’s doctor, Dr. Carlos Vieira, told us that he would see us in a week and if he didn’t call in the next five days, everything was OK.
On the fifth day of that long week of March, Lisa and I were out to dinner with some friends and family. Lisa’s phone rang and she headed to the front door area of the restaurant to be able to take the call. I gave her a minute before heading out to check on her. As I got close to her, she looked at me and just nodded her head. My heart sank. I knew what that nod meant, things in my wife’s life were about to be turned upside down.
After getting off the phone, Lisa said the words that hit me like a punch in the stomach: “It's cancer.” We went back into the restaurant to finish our evening. I was amazed at my wife’s strength, having the ability to go back into the restaurant following this life-changing news.
Lisa didn’t want to worry those with us. She is the one that takes care of those around her. That was going to have to change over the next few months.
That evening at home was filled with emotions and even a few tears from my wife. I don’t like to see her hurting and tried to stay as positive as possible. I said, “OK, now we know. Let’s see what the doctors have to say and take the next step. One step at a time.” Inside, I was crushed and concerned.
At the doctor visit, Dr. Vieira informed my wife, and me from the “other” seat, about the pathology report. Lisa had invasive ductal carcinoma in her left breast. She was given options: a mastectomy of her left breast or a double mastectomy, removing both breasts.
During this time, Lisa also went through genetic testing. Lisa from her exam seat and me in the “other” seat were given the news that Lisa has a gene mutation called STK11. This mutation increases an individual’s chances of getting certain cancers, including breast cancer.
We talked about the two options and Lisa made the tough decision to go with the double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.
So on May 2, 2022, Lisa and I drove to Major Hospital in Shelbyville for her 4-hour surgery. Dr. Vieira and Dr. Ovidiu G. Cristea performed the procedure. I waited patiently (yeah right) for news from the doctors. After the surgery, both doctors told me they were very pleased with how things went.
After a couple of days in the hospital, Lisa was released and we came home. We knew it was going to be a long recovery having both the mastectomy and reconstruction done at the same time, but the support of our friends and family was overwhelming. Good thoughts and prayers were sent our way. The outpouring meant so much to both of us. There was also a food chain, where individuals signed up to bring us food. That was a welcome sight for Lisa as she was not going to have to eat her husband’s cooking. We had food each night for weeks. Our friends and family are incredible, and although we have thanked them I hope they all know how much the support (food and kind words) meant to us.
At Lisa’s return visit to see the doctors following her surgery, Dr. Vieira gave us the pathology results from the tissue removed from the right breast. There was cancer there as well. None of us, including the doctors, knew this. The cancer in the right breast was described as peppered, making it harder to detect.
Dr. Vieira and Dr. Cristea both commented on Lisa’s decision to have the double mastectomy being the right call.
Dr. Vieira said the words that I will never forget, “That decision to have the double mastectomy probably saved your life.”
I have always maintained that I am not a crier, but at that moment my tear ducts let loose as a tear or two dripped down my cheek. Lisa had made the right decision for her situation.
All of this started with the important original visit to Rush Memorial Hospital for her mammogram. Early detection was a huge factor in Lisa’s battle with cancer.
So, my request from my vantage point in the “other” seat for all ladies out there at the age of 40 and older (supported by the Mayo Clinic), please schedule and get your mammogram. Early detection was key for Lisa, and it might be for you.
