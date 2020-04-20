NEW ALBANY – A vehicle pursuit initiated by New Albany Police ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges
Around 11 p.m. Friday, the New Albany Police Department responded to a call after a female caller reported a man in a car had pointed a gun at her. When officers arrived, they observed a black, 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass matching the description given by the caller. They attempted to stop the driver; however, the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The driver continued west and attempted to enter I-64 eastbound at the Spring Street ramp. The driver lost control on the ramp due to the wet roadway and the Cutlass spun out of control. The suspect then put his car into reverse and backed into a Floyd County Sheriff’s Department car before officers could take the suspect into custody.
Officers located a syringe in the vehicle.
The driver was arrested by Trooper Tate Rohlfing and transported to the Floyd County Jail.
George S. White, 32, of New Albany was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended, and reckless driving.
The investigation is ongoing.
