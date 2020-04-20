Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Being a police officer goes hand in glove with his core beliefs.
One of his greatest gifts is the ability to look at a person and see past their faults and observe their potential. At certain times, we all fall short of greatness, and we all sometimes need someone to believe in us.
Anyone who has ever run afoul of him, whether it was professionally or personally, just seemed to walk away from Jacob a little better as a person.
There are those who believe that all police work is action and thrills. The actuality is that ordinary people sometimes need a little help.
That is the nature of a small town police force. Not just Jacob, but all of the officers have taken to carrying gallon jugs of water and wet wipes. These come in handy when a tire needs changing, or a baby spits up on you because a mom needs an extra hand when loading groceries in her car.
These are the type of events that build a concrete connection between the protectors and the ones who need protecting.
Having said that, there are those individuals of course who do not like to fit into a close-knit community. Case in point, John Grimes.
John is a petty thief. He has been beaten up by the local citizens of Greensburg more times than he can remember. He would be caught in someone’s house or garage, and before one of Greensburg’s finest could arrive, he would develop black eyes or a bloody nose.
To his credit, he never complained about his treatment or ever filed any complaints. He knew what he was doing was wrong, but the intention to stop simply never existed inside of him.
He had spent a great part of his life locked up in county jail, without ever seeing the bigger community picture.
John’s current address is jail cell number 14. His day job is giving the jail’s walls a fresh coat of paint and cleaning the toilets. These would be his tasks for the next 10.5 months.
Today, however, there was a break in his routine. A person in Indianapolis to whom John used to sell his ill-gotten goods had himself been arrested. The Decatur County prosecutor had been contacted by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department. They requested that John testify against him at his trial.
Prosecutor Nate Harter made an offer to John. In exchange for his testimony, he would cut his sentence in half. In John’s mind, he rationalized that he would testify, but he would not take that particular deal. He proceeded to tell Nate of the deal he had in mind.
His logic ran in this path: His sentence would carry him through winter. This way, he would have a nice cozy jail cell while all of the other losers would be freezing in the snow and ice of Southeastern Indiana’s winter.
When he told Prosecutor Harter of his decision, Nate just stared at John for a full minute in stunned disbelief of his pronouncement. To be locked up instead of living on his family’s 1,300-acre farm was something that he could not wrap his brain around.
In the end, it was not the prosecutor’s choice. He accepted the terms of John’s deal.
(See Thursday’s Daily News for the next chapter in this ongoing story.)
