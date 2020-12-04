RIPLEY COUNTY - Both Ripley and Franklin Counties are in the “Orange” color status on the weekly county Covid-19 metric update. If a county maintains a lower status for 2 weeks in a row, the restrictions in place can be lowered to that category per Governor Eric Holcomb’s order. If each county maintains or lowers its respective metric, restrictions could be lowered to the “Orange” status by December 16th, 2020.
Also, Statewide — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other scientists have explored changing the current recommendation to quarantine for 14 days after last exposure. Reducing the length of quarantine may make it easier for people to quarantine by reducing economic hardship if they cannot work during this time. In addition, a shorter quarantine period can lessen stress on the public health system, especially when new infections are rapidly rising.
CDC now recommends two additional options for how long quarantine should last. Based on the local availability of viral testing, for people without symptoms quarantine can end:
• On day 10 if a person has not had a Covid-19 test and as long as no symptoms have developed
• On day seven if the person has tested negative for Covid-19 test on day five, six or seven and no symptoms have developed.
Dr. Kristina Box with the Indiana Department of Health stated that both alternative options require that the person adheres to masking, social distancing, hand washing and watching for any symptoms through day 14.
- Information provided by Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Miller
