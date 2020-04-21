Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is still available today and tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday, April 21 and 22) at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Please take advantage of this local opportunity.
• Location: Decatur County Fairgrounds: 545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W, Greensburg, IN 47240
• Monday (April 20) through Wednesday (April 22): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day or until testing supplies run out.
• The testing is limited to one person per vehicle, and all individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.
• Testing is open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers and symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers , as well as to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes.
Symptomatic = Cough, fever and especially shortness of breath
Please share this information.
