BATESVILLE/GREENSBURG — First Financial Bank and its foundation recently made donations totaling $18,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Southeastern Indiana including Safe Passage Inc. in Batesville and New Directions in Greensburg.
According to a press release from First Financial Bank, the bank made the doantion as part of its focus to support programs and organizations that enhance and develop the communities in which First Financial does business, in particular low-income communities, focusing on the priorities of neighborhood development, workforce development and education and culture and the arts.
Safe Passage Inc.
Safe Passage in Batesville received $3,500 from First Financial Bank. It recently received $10,000 from the First Financial Foundation as well.
“Safe Passage is a social service agency that provides services to more than 1,200 victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout Southeast Indiana each year,” Safe Passage Executive Director Jane Yorn said. “We operate a 24/7 emergency shelter, crisis helpline and five outreach offices across the region. We also provide school and community based prevention and education programs throughout a six-county area. All services are free of charge.”
Safe Passage provides many services including court and legal advocacy, counseling, case management, rape crisis response, children’s programming and more to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Safe Passage will use the funds donated by First Financial Bank to provide direct services to victims and to pay for associated program expenses.
Some examples of such expenses include food and shelter costs, material costs for children’s programming, safe relocation support, counseling, support group programs and bystander intervention training.
“We are grateful beyond words for the financial contributions of First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation,” Yorn said. “Jamie Anderson and Angela Byers of First Financial Bank have been unmatched supporters of Safe Passage, on many levels, for years. This kind of investment in the work of Safe Passage demonstrates First Financial’s deep commitment to the communities they serve.”
Like many businesses and organizations, 2020 has been a difficult year for Safe Passage.
Yorn said the organization has seen an increase in violence and overall lethality.
“Three deaths have occurred in our service area as a result of a domestic violence situation since September,” Yorn said. “Those who are living with abuse while isolated and confined to their homes often don’t have the ability to reach out for help.”
This year Safe Passage had to overcome unexpected expenses associated with PPE, cleaning supplies and technology resources. The organization also dealt with the costs of providing additional emergency housing and devising client meeting areas to accommodate all health and safety protocols associated with COVID-19.
Safe Passage has a 24/7/365 helpline, which can be reached at 877-733-1990 and more information is available on its website (www.safepassageinc.org).
“This kind of funding is a lifeline for clients served through Safe Passage. Because we provide all services at no cost, donations like this from First Financial give us the capacity and flexibility to help with the many and complex needs of survivors who are fleeing abusive situations and getting a fresh start in their life,” Yorn said. “Our programs and service numbers increase every single year and support like this helps us to continue to respond to the needs of those in our local community who often have nowhere else to turn.”
New Directions
New Directions is the domestic violence shelter and center for related services for Decatur County.
“We’ve been in existence for over 20 years,” New Directions Executive Director Leslie Straight said. “Most recently we transitioned to a longer term shelter versus a crisis only shelter.”
Clients, who are victims of domestic violence, can stay 30 to 45 days within the shelter and work with New Directions staff to overcome barriers to enable them to live independently.
New Directions received $6,000 from First Financial Bank. The organization will utilize the funding to bolster its Project Home program.
“Project Home is a program that we’ve been attempting to make happen for several years,” Straight said. “Basically what we do is when someone comes into the shelter, we are able to give them a hand up, versus just saying we need you to go reach out to this resource. We are able to help them overcome the initial financial barrier to obtaining safe housing on their own.”
New Directions has stipulations in place for those to be able to participate in Project Home.
Those interested in participating in Project Home must provide proof they have a job with some sort of monthly recurring income, so they can support themselves in the future.
“We are working to encourage their independence,” Straight said.
New Directions helps clients in the program develop a budget so they can sustain themselves. In addition, clients complete All-State Insurance’s Moving Ahead curriculum.
Straight said All-State Insurance, who has a partnership with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV), is extremely supportive of New Directions and its programming.
As clients begin to get out on their own, New Directions checks in with them every three months for one year. Clients are welcome to visit New Directions to get help with budget revisions or to ask questions.
COVID-19 has impacted many of New Directions’ clients. Some clients have lost their jobs or their hours have been cut. The organization is able to help its clients catch up on a late utility bill or rent if they are behind.
“That’s probably one of the most common aspects that has affected our clients as far as being able to support themselves,” Straight said. “Another big aspect of that is, especially when we were on quarantine, the abusers themselves if they were still in that home, they are now unemployed or laid off so they (victims of abuse) didn’t have access to get away. Then you add the kids into the mix, the kids are not in school. Those are all very detrimental to them (victims) trying to break that cycle and get out. It also exposed the children to more violence.”
The organization had to reduce the amount of people/families it can accommodate to four individuals so it can maintain social distancing standards. Those at the shelter share a bathroom, living room and kitchen space.
“We have had to really limit the number of clients we have in the shelter because of spacing and being able to provide the safest environment,” Straight said.
New Directions’ fundraising efforts for 2020 were also negatively impacted by COVID-19 much like other nonprofit groups.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our clients to be able to not only know that they have our support, but also there are people and organizations in the community that believe in them and their success,” Straight said. “I think that does a lot for their morale.”
