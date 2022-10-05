Though Indiana's family poverty rate is at a 10-year low, the state faces a critical lack of affordable housing—this despite ranking sixth among states for affordable housing availability.
That was one finding from this week's meeting of the Housing Task Force, established in March of this year to review issues related to housing and housing shortages in Indiana.
A lack of affordable housing is an issue the entire country is facing. According to Pew Research, “In October 2021, about half of Americans (49%) said this was a major problem where they live, up 10 percentage points from early 2018. In the same 2021 survey, 70% of Americans said young adults today have a harder time buying a home than their parents’ generation did.”
In Indiana, the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition told the task force Thursday that there is a 419,000 unit gap in rental homes available for households that earn less than $50,000 annually or units renting below $1,250 per month.
This is a problem because the median household income in the state is $56,303, the Indiana Housing and Community Development reported. It also found that house prices have increased by 15% and rent prices have increased by 21% since 2010.
Indiana is also facing a long-term housing inventory problem that has been going on for the last decade, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors. It found that demand has outgrown supply, prices have risen, and affordability has suffered, and even though demand has cooled in 2022, inventory issues aren’t going away any time soon.
Although all Hoosier demographics are affected, it’s even worse for those who are not white. Derris Ross, founder and CEO of the Ross Foundation, told the task force that only about a quarter of Indiana homeowners are non-white.
Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, highlighted one facet of the problem: racial bias against African American Hoosiers and Hoosiers of color.
"Racism in home appraising not only harms individuals in the short term, but it harms them and their families in the long run by stripping them of opportunities to build generational wealth and robbing them of their piece of the American Dream," Pryor said.
"We in the General Assembly need to act to ensure that Hoosiers have access to affordable housing and that racial bias has no impact on a person's livelihood and housing."
The next meeting is set for Oct. 20.
