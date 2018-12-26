NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Purdue and Auburn meet Friday in the Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN) the two programs are, in many ways, approaching the game from opposite directions.
The Boilermakers (6-6) rallied from an 0-3 start with upset wins over Boston College, Iowa and then-No. 2 Ohio State and beat their rival, Indiana, on the final week of the season to become bowl eligible. Auburn (7-5), meanwhile, was ranked as high as seventh in the AP poll this season before dropping out of the rankings entirely.
When the two teams meet in Nashville, here are five players who could have the biggest impact in the game:
1. Rondale Moore, Freshman, WR, Purdue
Don’t let his size fool you. Though Moore is generously listed at just 5-foot-9, he’s a freak of an athlete who can squat more than 600 pounds and ran an electronically timed 4.33-second 40-yard dash as a senior in high school.
He forged his own path when he passed on offers from blue-blood programs like Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Florida State to come to Purdue and play in Jeff Brohm's offense. Almost immediately that decision paid off. In his first college game, the freshman raced to 313 all-purpose yards, toppling Purdue’s single-game record.
Moore finished the regular season with an NCAA-best 103 receptions. He also led the conference with 1,164 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns and tacked on 82 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
2. Jamel Dean, CB, Junior, Auburn
If things had worked out the way Dean planned, he may have already played Purdue this season. He signed to play at Ohio State and graduated early to begin his career. However, the Buckeyes' medical staff disqualified Dean due to a knee injury. He got his second chance at Auburn and has turned into a rare breed of corner.
At 6-2, 208 pounds, he was electronically timed at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash. He also has reportedly vertical jumped 28 inches and broad jumped 10-8. His size and speed will be a challenge for any of Purdue's receivers.
3. Deshaun Davis, LB, Senior, Auburn
Davis came to Auburn as a three-star linebacker who missed his senior season of high school football with a torn ACL. He finished it as the team’s leading tackler and this year its team MVP.
The 5-11, 233-pound linebacker enters the Music City Bowl as Auburn’s active career leader in tackles with 257 to go along with 28 tackles for loss and six sacks. He earned All-SEC first-team honors after recording a team-high 107 tackles as a senior.
4. Derrick Brown, DT, Junior, Auburn
Brohm said the Boilers' biggest challenge lies in the trenches. And the biggest of those is Brown, a massive 6-5, 325-pound defensive tackle. Playing a position where stats are hard to accumulate, he’s racked up 45 tackles (9.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks on the way to earning second-team All-SEC honors.
Off the field, he’s the vice president of the school's Student-Athlete Advisory Council and serves as the team's representative on the SEC's Football Leadership Council.
5. David Blough, QB, Senior, Purdue
In the final year of Blough’s college career, he’s playing the best football of his life. With the savvy of a quarterback who has started almost 40 career games, he's thrown for 3,521 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
But Purdue fans admire him most for what he’s done off the field. He’s visited an African orphanage more than a half-dozen times. He was selected to give the keynote speech at the 2017 Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon. And he accompanied cancer fighter Tyler Trent to Atlanta, where Trent received the Disney Spirit Award. For his generosity off the field, Blough was named a finalist for the NCAA’s Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to the college football player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."
