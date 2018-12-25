INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton laughed off the small talk about his injured ankle Sunday, following the Colts' 28-27 victory against the Giants.
But the wince in his expression said more than any comment ever could.
Indianapolis (9-6) has won eight of its last nine games to climb back into playoff contention, and the speedy wide receiver has played a critical role.
He has 1,209 yards and six touchdowns despite missing two October games with a groin injury, and he's put up incredible numbers over the past seven weeks. He's gone over the 100-yard mark four times during that stretch, and he's totaled 48 catches for 856 yards.
Those numbers are impressive in and of themselves, but 422 yards have come in the past three games — the majority of them after Hilton injured his ankle on a 60-yard gain that jump-started the offense against the Texans.
He's practiced just once in the past two weeks but played each time. Against New York last week, he put up seven catches for 138 yards.
As the Colts prepare for Sunday's do-or-die play-in game against the Titans, they can take some comfort in the fact their star receiver had nine catches for 155 yards and two scores in the teams' first meeting on Nov. 18.
“You know that is the thing about T.Y., I don’t think he really ever lets us know (how badly he's injured),” first-year Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “I just know it’s a lot. I just know it’s a lot because of the limited practice time that he’s had and then to go out there and do what he is doing. I just think the guy is the best — incredibly tough, never complains.
“I have learned with T.Y., I don’t go and ask him how he’s feeling every day. I just don’t do that. He tells me he’s going to be there, and I trust that. So he’s the best.”
The trust goes both ways.
Hilton felt the Colts were sleepwalking through the first half against the Giants. They trailed 17-7 at intermission and again fell behind 24-14 late in the third quarter.
But the four-time Pro Bowler credits his head coach with turning things around. It started with an impassioned halftime speech that seemed to wake the locker room up.
“He felt that we came out slow,” Hilton said. “We wasn’t playing Colts football. We all was out there making mistakes. Offense, we kept false starting. Defense, we was jumping offsides. Everything contributed to a slow start, and he came in and let us have it. And we went out there and responded.”
Reich never has to worry about Hilton answering the call.
It remains to be seen how much time the wide receiver will get on the practice field this week.
But come Sunday, there's little doubt he'll be back on the field making highlight-reel plays to help keep his team alive.
Reich and his staff heard stories about Hilton's toughness before arriving in Indy. But seeing it first-hand has given the head coach an even greater appreciation.
“He has some superhuman way of playing through stuff,” Reich said. “Then he does it for us a few times here this year, and you see how legit that is. You know, these are injuries, as players we have all experienced these kinds of injuries. So we know when he is doing what he is doing what that means.”
