DALLAS — Forty-eight hours before playing in the biggest game of his life, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was sharpening his UNO skills. Well, at least trying to.
"I lost twice, so they're pretty bad," Book joked.
Book lost to Chase, a patient at the Children's Medical Center in Dallas. The Fighting Irish players, along with head coach Brian Kelly, visited the hospital Thursday afternoon.
"I guess I'm not too good at it … Maybe he was practicing," Book added about his demoralizing UNO losses.
The entire team was on hand to visit dozens of kids at the hospital. Along with some intense games of UNO, players were able to take pictures in a photo booth, color pictures and enjoy some snacks with the children.
"It's awesome. Just to be able to come down here, it's the least we can do. Just to stop by and see the smiles on their face," Book said. "Just to play UNO, talk about football, talk about Christmas, whatever. Just to step away from the hard times they're going through and hang out and laugh."
The start of the festivities was highlighted by Kelly announcing one of the children, 10-year-old Henry, will be the honorary captain for the Irish when they face No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Kelly presented an official jersey to Henry to wear, and he will choose either heads or tails for the coin flip to start the game.
"Henry has already told me, in confidence, what he is going to call, relative to heads or tails," Kelly said to the assembled crowd on hand. "We've already made some big decisions."
Kelly then took the four Notre Dame captains — linebacker Drue Tranquill, punter Tyler Newsome, center Sam Mustipher and injured left guard Alex Bars — along with Henry, to do a live interview on the hospital's television channel. It was there where the players answered the tough questions, like which emojis they'd use to describe Coach Kelly.
Tranquill went with "shirt and tie" emoji because "Coach Kelly does a tremendous job of being able to set a precedence and carry that out." Newsome chose the "100" emoji, saying Kelly "keeps it real." Mustipher picked the "shamrock" emoji since he's the "best representative of Notre Dame." Finally, Bars selected the "stock rising" one because "week to week, he's bringing us something that we were missing that we needed to work on, and that's brought all together now to the top."
Henry was then asked what his favorite emoji was, for which he said, "The poop emoji!" to a big laugh. Tranquill also gave Henry the Notre Dame beanie he was wearing, as well as danced to one of the dances made famous from the video game Fortnite.
Being able to escape football just two days from playing in the College Football Playoff was a perfect getaway for the team, in Book's eyes.
"When coach told us we were coming down here … just take our minds away from football and just be able to do something that's bigger than football, bigger than us. It's good," Book said.
