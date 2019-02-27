Indiana State’s men’s basketball team has been fighting to keep its head above water – and its record above .500 - throughout the Missouri Valley Conference season. On Wednesday? The Sycamores treaded water admirably at times, but couldn’t prevent themselves from slipping below the surface.
ISU couldn’t get the job done as the Bulldogs defeated the Sycamores 80-68 at the Knapp Center.
ISU’s loss condemned the Sycamores to the Thursday play-in round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, though ISU’s fate was sealed an hour before the ISU-Drake game ended as Illinois State won against Missouri State. It will be ISU’s second Thursday night appearance in three seasons.
ISU (14-15, 6-11) also slipped below .500 for the first time this season.
“It’s frustrating because we’re right there. There’s points in the game where we fight back, we cut it to five or six, and then we let them get a bucket. It’s part of the mental toughness we need to get. When we get it to six? We have to keep going, keeping getting stops and keep making buckets,” ISU guard Jordan Barnes said.
Barnes led ISU with 21 points. Tyreke Key added 18 for the Sycamores. Four different Bulldogs reached double-figure scoring led by Brady Ellingson’s 16 points.
“We have to stay together. We have mental breakdowns that hurt us,” Key said.
Drake (22-6, 11-6) didn’t play at maximum efficiency, but it was able to make the kind of 50/50 plays that keep a team in the game and help them win it. Examples included a two-pointer made by Garrett Sturtz at the halftime buzzer after a Christian Williams blocked shot in the corner. Another was a 3-pointer made by Tremell Murphy in the corner in the second half after ISU had forced a would-be turnover by Drake, but couldn’t haul in the loose ball.
Those kind of play defined the game for the Sycamores, who had effort, but not the results to go with it.
“They had two runs in the game that hurt us. And we must lead the country in missed layups, because we’re missing an awful lot around the basket. We’re playing hard, we’re playing together, but just didn’t have enough to get it done,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
When ISU fell behind 22-11 in the first half, thoughts of “here we go again” for the Sycamores were understandable. Drake is one of the best offensive teams in the league and ISU is one of the league’s worst defensive teams, but the Sycamores defied the numbers.
An 8-0 run pulled ISU within two with 10 minutes left in the half. After that, ISU had a frustrating pattern where it failed to tie the game with eight chances to do so, but ISU finally knotted the contest on a traditional three-point play by Key at 30-30 with 2:59 left.
ISU’s defense did a solid job against Drake in the first half as the Bulldogs shot 42.9 percent. Drake led 36-32 at the half, as ISU’s offense struggled to get clean looks, but the Sycamores had the fight needed to stay with the MVC tri-leaders.
It was 43-39 in the second half when the game began to slip away from the Sycamores. A 10-3 Drake run saw to that as the Bulldogs would score on five of six trips down the court to take an 11-point lead. ISU would only get its deficit under double-digits twice after that.
ISU couldn’t muster much offense in the second half when the game was still within its reach. The Sycamores tried to attack the lane, but without much success, as it was just 9 of 24 on two-point shots in the second half. ISU was even less effective beyond the arc, making just 3 of 13 in the second half from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs converted 59.1 percent and was 14 of 16 at the line. Drake’s lead reached 68-50 with 6:29 left.
“Our defense was been good at times. We turned them over, but we didn’t convert, but then we get a breakdown in communication and there’s a three. Guys are playing hard, but making too many mistakes,” Lansing said. “It’s tough. You want to think you’re better, you want to think you can fix everything, but there’s really not enough time left.”
ISU put a press on Drake in the final six minutes and the turnovers forced from it helped cut the Bulldogs’ lead to nine with 3:29 left. However, ISU had another scoring drought - failing to score for 2 minutes, 36 seconds - and that proved fatal as it cost the Sycamores the chance to truly threaten the Bulldogs.
“Since the Bradley game, the guys have been playing hard. They’ve had a great attitude and the effort has been good, but that’s what you’re supposed to do. We’re just not good enough defensively,” Lansing said.
ISU finishes the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday as Northern Iowa visits.
