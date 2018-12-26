NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just moments after Purdue learned it would be playing in Friday's Music City Bowl, Boilers quarterback David Blough was asked for his first impression of Auburn.
“When you think of the SEC, you think Alabama/Auburn,” Blough said. “You think of a stout defensive line, and you think of defensive linemen in the NFL every year.”
Blough hadn’t enjoyed the luxury of studying the film or even looking up the stats. Yet, his scouting report was spot on.
Auburn's dominant defensive front features 6-foot-3, 320-pound Dontavius Russell, 6-5, 325-pound Derrick Brown and 6-3, 280-pound Marlon Davidson. That trio is only part of what's helped the Tigers become a top-20 scoring defense that is giving up just 19.6 points per game.
For a Purdue team with an offensive-minded coach and a top-10 passing defense, the stage has been set for a strength vs. strength matchup: Purdue's high-octane offense vs. Auburn's stingy defense.
“They’re big up front,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “They’ve got two 300-pound tackles, and both defensive ends are 280, 290. Big linebackers who run downhill. The secondary is big and long. They’re a good-looking, talented team with some big guys.”
Last year, Purdue earned its first bowl appearance in five season thanks to a top-25 scoring defense of its own. But when eight starters left that side of the ball, the pressure was on Purdue's offense to step up.
It did just that — and then some.
The evolution started, in a lot of ways, with electric freshman receiver Rondale Moore. He came to West Lafayette as the most highly touted prospect the Boilers had landed in the 247 Sports era. With the speed of an athlete who runs a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and the strength of a player who can squat 600 pounds, the 5-9 receiver turned into a consensus All-American.
He was bracketed almost all season and still led the country with 103 catches. He also led the Big Ten conference with 1,164 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, plus 82 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Moore’s addition provided the spark the offense needed. From there, the rest of the offense began to hum. Former JUCO receivers Terry Wright and Isaac Zico, who combined for just one touchdown in 2017, became dependable weapons in the passing game, hauling in a combined 71 passes for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Blough showed the veteran leadership and savvy of a quarterback with nearly 40 career starts. He played the best football of his career this year, including a 572-yard passing performance against Missouri that broke a school record.
Add in Brycen Hopkins, a mismatch of a tight end who hauled in 32 catches for 564 yards. Sprinkle a little balance of bulldog running back D.J. Knox, and you have the makings of a high-caliber offense.
The Boilermakers have played only two defenses that are ranked higher and enjoyed mixed results. Against Iowa’s 11th-ranked defense, Purdue scored 38 points and needed all of them in a 38-36 win. But against Michigan State’s 14th-ranked defense, the Boilers floundered, scoring just one touchdown in a 23-13 loss.
Now, the question is: Can they show that talent against a true SEC defense?
“When you look across the ball, you’re like, dang, those are some guys,” Blough said. “Guys who are going to get drafted in the first round. We know we’re going to have to be ready to go. While Ohio State had a lot of talent, these guys are big and fast and built like men. It’s a good opportunity for us to show what we can do.
“If you’re a quarterback, you want these types of games. You’re put in a position where you’ve got to have a big game to win.”
