ARLINGTON, Texas — It may've been a Christmas-filled start to the week, but that doesn't mean the news stopped surrounding the 83rd annual Cotton Bowl. Two big stories — one surrounding No. 2 Clemson, the other No. 3 Notre Dame — broke on Christmas Eve, one with a direct impact on the first of two College Football Playoff semifinal games Saturday.
Here's what you may've missed while eating ham with your family:
CLEMSON LOSES LAWRENCE
The Clemson defensive line features four future NFL Draft picks. They'll only have three for the Cotton Bowl.
Starting defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, along with two other Tigers reserve players, are expected to be suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
"The letter that came from the NCAA said that these three young men had a slither, a trace of some substance called Ostarine. I have no idea what Ostarine is, O-s-t-a-r-i-n-e," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday. "But I have become almost an expert in it in the last three days. There's plenty of stuff you all can look at. But I would be willing to bet that there's a likelihood that, if they tested all of us right now, we might all — or some of us — have something in our system that we have no idea how it got there — a slither, a trace, a fraction."
Ostarine is a substance athletes can take that acts like a performance-enhancing drug.
Lawrence, a 6-foot-2, 341-pound junior, has been a stud for Clemson all year, recording seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was named first-team All-ACC.
The other two players suspended were offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway.
"From a team standpoint, we have to get our team ready to play football. We got to get our team ready to play our best four quarters of the season," Swinney said. "That's our goal. So we have to prepare as if it's an injury and get the next guy ready."
WIMBUSH TO TRANSFER
After being benched in favor of Ian Book, former Fighting Irish starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush intends to transfer after the conclusion of Notre Dame's inaugural College Football Playoff appearance. The story was first reported by Stadium's Brett McMurphy.
Wimbush went 12-3 as a starter but struggled from a production standpoint. He only threw for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in those 15 starts. He had one touchdown pass and four interceptions in the first three games in 2018 before being replaced by Book.
It appears the Irish players knew of his decision for weeks, so when the news broke on Christmas Eve, it didn't cause much of a stir among the players and coaches.
"We didn't talk about it as a team at all. And I haven't even talked to him about it. No. We're all kind of focused and he's focused, too, you know, on winning this game," Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin said. "He's going to do whatever it takes to win this game as well. We'll cross that bridge when he comes out."
Wimbush has been commended for the way he handled the demotion. Clemson was in a similar position earlier this year when it benched Kelly Bryant in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant transferred from the school immediately, while Wimbush stayed with his team throughout the season.
"They've been great. Ian was right there with Brandon when he was the guy. Brandon is a great teammate, great person. He loves being around his teammates, and he loves Notre Dame. And that's why he came to Notre Dame, is to be a part of it," Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long said. "He's won a lot of big games for us. To go in and have to go through that and still come in and play as well as he did against Florida State, it's just a testament to him and the kind of person he is. That's why he's going to be a success the rest of his life."
