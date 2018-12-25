TODD AARON GOLDEN: Bleak MVC nonconference season, but opportunity is there for Sycamores
As I've watched the Missouri Valley Conference results flow in through the course of November and December — and the near-constant disappointment those scores have represented — the thought I've had to myself has been, "there may have been a worse season, won-loss-wise, since I began covering the league, but I can't think of a season that so little to cling to from top to bottom."
It turns out? My intuition is correct. 69-54 is pretty bad by the standards of the 15 years I've covered the MVC, as the league has averaged 82 nonconference wins since my first season in 2004-05 (the peak was 94 in 2013, the year Indiana State beat Ole Miss and Miami in it's last trip to Hawaii), but this isn't, statistically at least, the worst MVC nonconference in my time patrolling the league.
(MVC isn't a threat to have a losing nonconference season. That last happened in 2003.)
The conference was just 70-60 in 2016. The current pace might also surpass 2017's 73-win total as there are still six nonconference games left as of when this column was written.
So why does this feel like the worst MVC nonconference season? There are two primary reasons.
First and foremost is the complete and utter lack of any true impact wins. In the MVC's worst nonconference seasons, there was one alpha dog — Wichita State in recent seasons — that at least gave the league a bellweather upon which it could do a bit of crowing and have hope for an at-large bid. They could also be held up as a standard for the rest of the league to live up to.
This season? There's no there there. The MVC barely possesses a top 50 victory in Kenpom's rankings — Bradley's 59-56 victory over No. 46 Penn State in Cancun on Nov. 21 is the one and only. And since Bradley's Cancun Challenge championship? The Braves have turned around and lost four of six.
Overall, the MVC has just nine top 100 victories by Kenpom's reckoning and is 9-31 overall against the top 100. An average of less than one top 100 win per team. That's a putrid performance.
Which gets to the second reason this nonconference campaign has been such a massive letdown — the supposed league favorites haven't held up their end.
Loyola, Southern Illinois and Illinois State were perceived to be the primary contenders for the league crown in a year that was also perceived to be one in which the league was loaded with experience. All have fallen on their collective swords.
The Ramblers, with several contributors back from their Final Four team, including Preseason MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer, are 7-6. None of Loyola's losses are terrible, its worst by Kenpom's rankings was its home-opening loss to an up-and-coming Furman team, and most of the defeats have been close.
Close? That's a copout. You expect a league favorite to win games against good teams from power and mid-major conferences alike. Loyola is 0-4 against the Kenpom top 100. 'Nuff said.
Illinois State, the choice of many to win the league with nearly everyone of impact back, is also 7-6. The Redbirds have had an odd campaign where every game — one's against teams higher-ranked programs and teams ranked far lower — have been competitive.
Again, competitive doesn't cut it. Illinois State is 1-4 against the Kenpom top 100 and has looked shaky in other games — including a four-point escape at home against Chicago State, annually one of Division I's worst programs.
Southern Illinois had everyone back, and to its credit, the Salukis scheduled up, but that matters not if you can't win games and SIU hasn't got the job done.
SIU is 1-4 against the Kenpom top 100, with a home win over Saint Louis the only check mark in the W column. The disturbing thing about the Salukis is that, aside from SLU, they haven't been very competitive against high-caliber opponents. More disturbing is the fact that one of the best Salukis — Armon Fletcher — has been suspended without explanation for much of December.
Overall, the MVC is ranked 12th in Kenpom among conferences and is barely clinging to that ranking just percentage points ahead of, gulp, the Ivy League. At-large bids? No need to get your mid-major lather up on Selection Sunday. It's not going to be a part the MVC conversation this year. It's St. Louis or bust for everyone.
So it's been bad — but it's also an opportunity for a team to step up and fill the void. In that light, Indiana State is looking pretty good at present.
Along with Drake — which has the MVC's best overall record at 10-2 and a Vegas Classic championship — the Sycamores have brought the MVC some much-needed holiday cheer with their advancement to the Diamond Head Classic championship game. Colorado and UNLV aren't likely to be NCAA Tournament teams, but they're decent teams, and, hey, given this MVC nonconference season? Wins over decent teams — any teams — are welcome.
ISU's nonconference season has been solid and has likely exceeded expectations of most given that Christian Williams and Cooper Neese were missing for most of it. ISU is 1-2 against the Kenpom top 100 — with the win over No. 77 Colorado and road losses at No. 21 TCU and No. 83 Ball State. The two losses were both, more or less, expected.
ISU possesses decent wins over Western Kentucky and Wright State — although both have been disappointing in their own nonconference seasons. Point is, going into Tuesday's late Diamond Head Classic rematch against TCU? ISU's 8-3 record is, at worst, on-pace for the highest expectations of the Sycamores, and for most observers, ahead of pace.
But that's just the half of it. The Sycamores have quite a bit of positive to cling to entering MVC play next Wednesday at Loyola.
Jordan Barnes has been playing better than ever and there might not be a deadlier weapon in any league from long range. Tyreke Key has taken the extra step forward in his sophomore season as a producer. Christian Williams, based on three games' evidence, is an excellent defender and versatile threat who works as a point forward as well as scorer and rebounder. Cooper Neese has shown flashes of his potential. Emondre Rickman has played well in Hawaii as his inside game evolves.
It doesn't stop there. Bronson Kessinger seems to be developing into a reliable grinder in the lane. Allante Holston is dependable defender and scrapper. Clayton Hughes is an energy-provider. Devin Thomas has been better than 2018. De'Avion Washington has contributed off the bench.
Many questions have been asked, and haven't been answered — by the perceived MVC contenders after a disappointing nonconference campaign.
Perhaps the Sycamores are the answer to the questions? In the vacuum of league contenders playing below par? ISU has an opportunity to fill the void.
Regardless of how the TCU rematch turned out (the game was completed after the Tribune-Star's deadline), ISU has every justification to believe they can pick up the mantle dropped by the expected league contenders and win the league outright.
It's a lesser league than anyone thought it would be so far, but why settle for less?
