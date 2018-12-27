NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two of college football’s brightest offensive minds meet in Nashville on Friday, when Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn lead their programs into the Music City Bowl. The two coaches holding the play sheets have accumulated so much offensive knowledge, they could practically write a book on it.
Actually, Malzahn has.
In 2003, he published “Hurry Up No Huddle — An Offensive Philosophy.” Before he put the scheme on paper, the coach used this playbook blueprint to make a name for himself as a high school coach in Arkansas, leading three different programs to numerous state championship games.
But to find the root of Malzahn's offensive philosophy, start with a different book. During his second year at Hughes High School, Malzahn bought a book about the Delaware Wing-T, one of the oldest offensive formations that dates back to the 1950s.
“I went by it word-for-word for about two-to-three years,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn took that old-school, run-heavy concept and made it modern with shotgun and tempo elements. The coach said he “stole” concepts from other successful high school football coaches and studied under the mentorship of Steve Spurrier to fine-tune his philosophy.
The innovative ideas that were born on high school football fields in Arkansas trickled all the way up to college and even the NFL. Soon, Malzahn's career was following the same trajectory to larger high schools and then offensive coordinator positions at Arkansas, Tulsa and Auburn.
Malzahn earned his first collegiate head coaching position at Arkansas State then returned to Auburn as the head coach in 2013, where he’s recruited world-class athletes to make that offense hum. When Tigers offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey left for Kansas, Malzahn returned to his roots and has reclaimed play-calling responsibilities for the bowl game.
“What really stands out to us is their speed on offense,” Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt said. “And their tempo. Then they give you a lot of different formations and a lot of trick plays. Very similar to our offense.”
While Brohm's offense incorporates similar concepts like tempo and trick plays, the coach acquired his offensive acumen in a different way. Let's put it in terms people from the Music City would understand. If Malzahn is the self-taught musician, Brohm is more classically trained.
His offensive mind was forged while playing quarterback and coaching under some of the game’s most well-respected coaches, including Howard Schnellenberger, Bobby Petrino, Mike Shanahan, Tony Dungy, Gary Kubiak, Steve Mariucci and Bill Walsh.
Brohm took a little bit from all of them. But he had to be a "company man" under Petrino and others by calling the offense his head coach designed. Only when Brohm got his first head coaching position at Western Kentucky did he really have a chance to mold an offense in his own image.
He changed everything. Speed it up. Spread it out. Throw it around. Make it fun.
The result? Explosive offenses that consistently ranked among the best in the country in virtually every stat, including scoring offense (No. 6 in 2014, No. 3 in 2015 and No. 1 in 2016), passing offense (No. 2 in 2014, No. 4 in 2015 and No. 5 in 2016) and total offense (No. 4 in 2014, No. 9 in 2015 and No. 5 in 2016).
Brohm has continued to fine-tune his offensive philosophy at Purdue. Last offseason, he extensively studied the NFL's "college offenses" like the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Eagles, carefully translating game plans into Purdue's terminology and creating a resource library, in an attempt to stay on the cutting edge.
Purdue's head man is still working to recruit enough playmakers to make his offense reach that record-setting standard. But already, he’s made major strides in just two seasons in West Lafayette. The Boilers enter Friday’s game with the nation’s ninth-ranked passing attack, a consensus All-American at receiver in Rondale Moore and one of the best big-play offenses in the country.
“Jeff is one of the best in the business,” Malzahn said. “I’ve been watching him for a long time. I like to watch innovative guys. I’ve stole some things from him.
“He builds around his strengths. He gets the ball to his best players, and he finds ways to get guys open that the defenses are focusing on. He just does a good job of keeping teams off balance and (being) very creative.”
These two offensive minds have created headaches for both defensive coordinators. Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said he’s gone back and watched film of Brohm’s offenses dating all the way back to his Western Kentucky days.
“If you’re cheating something to take away something, he’s very, very good at attack in that series or soon thereafter,” Steele said. “You’ve got to have a lot of pitches in your game plan. You can’t sit there and throw a fastball every pitch. You can’t just throw a curveball. You’ve better have some knuckleballs and sliders, too, because he’s going to attack it.”
But even that might not be enough. Steele noticed in years past, Brohm continued to add new wrinkles in bowl games, making it an even bigger challenge to game plan for the unexpected. The Boilers’ coaching staff confirmed there are a few new trick plays and some new ideas in this week’s game plan.
“We’ve had a lot of time to prepare in practice,” Purdue quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. “The call sheet is probably at the maximum I’ve ever seen it.”
It’s not a book, but it’s close.
