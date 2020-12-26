Jamie (Stewart) Russell
• 1996 ICGSA 1st team all-state
• Hoosier Basketball Magazine 1st team all-state
• Indiana North-South All-Star and HBCA All-Star
• Rushville career stats: 1,288 points, 339 assists, 248 steals
• Was a freshman on Rushville’s 1993 state finalist team and a member of teams that went 76-20, winning four sectionals, three regionals and one semi-state
• Miami (Ohio) career stats: Scored 1,059 points, two-time team captain
• Set school records in career 3FG made (208), season 3FG made (68) and single-game 3FG made (9)
• Married with one daughter, she resides in Noblesville
