Jamie (Stewart) Russell

• 1996 ICGSA 1st team all-state

• Hoosier Basketball Magazine 1st team all-state

• Indiana North-South All-Star and HBCA All-Star

• Rushville career stats: 1,288 points, 339 assists, 248 steals

• Was a freshman on Rushville’s 1993 state finalist team and a member of teams that went 76-20, winning four sectionals, three regionals and one semi-state

• Miami (Ohio) career stats: Scored 1,059 points, two-time team captain

• Set school records in career 3FG made (208), season 3FG made (68) and single-game 3FG made (9)

• Married with one daughter, she resides in Noblesville

