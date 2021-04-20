Softball wins 21-7
Shaylee Volz led the way for the Eagles at the plate by going 5-for-6 with seven RBIs, including a three-run HR. Tobie Benefiel also had a solid game by going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Nadya Hildenbrand added two hits and four RBIs.
Aundrea Cullen pitched all six innings, giving up 10 hits and seven runs, with only two of them being earned. She also collected 14 strikeouts.
Baseball wins 13-1
The Eagles racked up 14 hits and got solid pitching to win 13-1 over Milan in Ohio River Valley Conference play.
Freshman Brady Borgman led the way with three hits, including two doubles.
Nate Scoggins pitched all six innings. The senior allowed only two hits and one unearned run, while fanning seven.
