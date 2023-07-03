GREENSBURG - Before relinquishing the duties and responsibilities associated with serving as president of the Greensburg Rotary Club President, 2022-2023 club president Alex Sefton took a moment to present the annual Jack Hurst Greensburg Rotarian of the Year Award to past president Jenni Hanna.
Sefton cited Hanna’s numerous contributions to the club over the past year as being “very impactful and very helpful” in the club’s successes. He also acknowledged Hanna’s willingness to fill in for him whenever needed.
The late Jack Hurst was a Greensburg Rotarian known for his impeccable club attendance and for his never-ending efforts to bring new members into Rotary while invigorating and motivating acting members.
Robert DeHoff will serve as the club president during the coming year.
